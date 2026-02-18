Lightning Lose Defenseman for Regular Season Following Core Muscle Surgery

The Tampa Bay Lightning will navigate the playoff push without defenseman Max Crozier following his surgery for a core muscle injury. The 25-year-old underwent the procedure and faces a 10-week recovery timeline, as announced by the team on X, that will likely keep him sidelined through the regular season finale on April 15 against the New York Rangers.

Injury Update: Max Crozier will be out approximately 10 weeks following surgery to repair a core muscle injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 18, 2026

Crozier last appeared in the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on February 1, skating 13 minutes and 36 seconds in Tampa Bay's 6-5 shootout victory over Boston at Raymond James Stadium. The outdoor showcase turned into his final game before the injury required surgical intervention.

Limited Second Season

The young defenseman posted 10 points through 34 games this season with one goal and nine assists. His production represents a slight decline from his rookie campaign when he collected 12 points across 52 games after making his NHL debut on January 13, 2024, in Tampa Bay's 5-1 victory over Anaheim.

Crozier's absence removes a depth piece from Tampa Bay's blue line during the season's most critical stretch. The Lightning roster includes veteran presences like Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak anchoring the defensive corps.

Still, losing any NHL-caliber defenseman creates roster challenges as teams navigate injuries and workload management approaching the playoffs. The surgery timeline creates uncertainty about Crozier's availability for postseason action.

Division Leaders Continue

His 10-week recovery would theoretically conclude towards the end of April, potentially allowing him to return for playoff games if Tampa Bay advances as expected. Lightning management will prioritize his complete healing over rushing him back prematurely.

Tampa Bay maintains its position atop the Atlantic Division with a 37-14-4 record through the Olympic break. The Lightning share first place in the Eastern Conference with Carolina, both teams jockeying for playoff positioning and home-ice advantage through the postseason.

Their strong play before the international pause included five consecutive victories and an 8-1-1 stretch across 10 games. That momentum carried Tampa Bay into the Olympic break as one of the NHL's hottest teams alongside the Hurricanes.

Return From International Break

Tampa Bay resumes play February 25 hosting Toronto at Amalie Arena before a back-to-back set culminates with a visit to Carolina on February 26. The Hurricanes matchup carries extra weight given both teams' deadlock atop the conference standings.

Facing Carolina provides Tampa Bay an immediate test to establish separation in the tight Eastern Conference race. The Lightning's remaining regular-season schedule features 27 games to secure their Atlantic Division crown and optimal playoff seeding ahead of the April 18 postseason start.

Crozier's absence will test Tampa Bay's defensive depth throughout that crucial stretch. The Lightning already has a few key players out of commission. Head coach Jon Cooper would need to think of a suitable backup once he resumes his duties after hopefully leading Team Canada to a podium finish.

