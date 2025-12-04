Lightning Sign Key Defenseman to Contract Extension
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. Riding a stretch where they've won eight out of their last 10 contests, they've leapfrogged the Atlantic Division standings to take over the lead.
The Lightning's offensive star-power garners the majority of the attention, but it's their defense and goaltending that propels them to victory night in and night out. Players like veteran defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh have been instrumental to their strong start. That's why the Lightning finalized a three-year contract extension with McDonagh.
Lightning Vice President and General Manager announced that the organization signed McDonagh to a three-year deal that carries an average annual value of $4.1 million. The new contract will keep the 36-year-old defender in Tampa Bay through the 2028-2029 season.
Veteran Wisdom
The Lightning love McDonagh. A veteran of over 1,000 NHL games, he's been a well-respected, two-way defender his entire career. They love him so much, that they re-acquired him after he spent several seasons with the club. During his first tenure, he was a key piece of their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.
His impressive stint ended when the Lightning parted ways with McDonagh due to salary cap constraints, sending him to the Nashville Predators. Before last season began, however, the Lightning brought McDonagh back. He responded with an excellent 2024-2025 campaign, scoring 31 points in 82 games.
So far in 2025-2026, he's produced three goals and three assists in 15 games. He's been out of action for over a month, but when he returns, he will resume his place in the Lightning's top-four, providing key experience and wisdom to their blue line.
Can McDonagh Live Up to Contract?
There is a bit of risk involved with this extension. For McDonagh, it's effectively his final big contract in the NHL. This will take him to age 40 with contractual security.
For Tampa Bay, however, this is a much greater risk. The Lightning are still in win-now mode, but the end of that road is within sight. Their superstar core is in their 30's, leaving only a few more years left for another run. While McDonagh will be valuable for this season and next year, can he continue producing during his age 38 and 39 seasons? That's a losing bet in today's NHL, but the Lightning are taking the gamble.
