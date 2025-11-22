Jon Cooper Praises Lightning Rookie Defenseman
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Charle-Édouard D’Astous didn’t arrive in the NHL the way most expect it to happen. No draft night spotlight. No early-round hype. Just a slow, steady climb built on size, smarts, and the kind of rugged poise coaches fall in love with.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he brings the physical presence needed to survive in today’s NHL, but it’s the softer elements of his game — the touch, the timing, the sense for when to jump into a play — that have turned heads in Tampa Bay.
For a Lightning team battling through heavy injuries on the blue line, D’Astous’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time. Tampa Bay’s start to the season was rough, but the group has begun to regain its footing thanks in part to contributions from newer players.
A Long, Winding Road to the NHL
D’Astous’ resume reads like a map of hockey’s toughest. He first broke out in the QMJHL, where he was named Defenseman of the Year in 2018–19. But awards weren’t the reason teammates gravitated toward him, it was his steady voice in the room and his habit of staying on the ice long after practice ended.
He brought that same work ethic to the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies in 2021–22, where he won yet another Defenseman of the Year award after putting up 57 points. Coaches praised not just the numbers, but how he anchored a young locker room and carried himself like a player who believed he belonged on a bigger stage.
Finland came next. With KooKoo Kouvola in Liiga, D’Astous led all defensemen in goals and won the league's top defender award in 2023–24. Last season, he took yet another step, earning SHL Defenseman of the Year honors before Tampa Bay signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.
A Breakout Opportunity in Tampa Bay
Injuries opened the door for D’Astous this season, and the 27-year old didn’t hesitate to walk through it. With several regulars sidelined, Tampa leaned heavily on young players to stabilize the back end, and D’Astous has done just that.
He scored his first NHL goal in his third career game, a quick shot off the rush set up beautifully by Brayden Point in a 5–2 win over the Nashville Predators (video below). A week and a half later, he recorded his first multi-point night, picking up two assists in a tight 3–2 win against the Washington Capitals.
It hasn’t all been smiles and sunshine for the rookie. In Tampa’s wild 7–3 loss to the Rangers, which may have included the most exciting period of the season, D’Astous took the brunt of it and finished with a +/– rating of –5.
Jon Cooper Praises D’Astous
After Tampa Bay's dramatic 2–1 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Jon Cooper was asked what stood out most about D’Astous’ early play. He answered the question by praising the rookie
“Well, he’s a really heady player and he’s super strong on his stick, and so he doesn’t — especially in the D-zone — there’s no panic button with him. He’s got poise, composure and strength. 99 times out of 100 he makes the right play out of the zone. You can see this guy is a well-developed defenseman, and you see why he’s won awards all the way up. He knows the game, and he’s starting to figure this one out — and it’s helping us.”
For Tampa Bay, a team used to leaning heavily on its stars, getting this kind of presence from a rookie is enormous. To compete with powerhouse teams like Florida, the Lightning need big, strong, positionally sound defensemen who can win battles and clear space. If D’Astous continues on this trajectory, he could become one of the most quietly valuable pieces on the roster.
And now, after years of working his way through nearly every league imaginable, he finally has a real NHL opportunity. The question is simple: how far can he take it — and how big a role will he play in Tampa Bay’s future?
