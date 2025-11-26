JJ Moser Becoming Essential to Lightning
JJ Moser’s rise with the Tampa Bay Lightning has been quietly impressive, the kind of story that doesn’t always make the highlight reels but shows up in every game he plays. Drafted in the second round, 60th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, Moser spent three seasons there scoring 16 goals and 72 points in 205 games.
He showed steady development, but it’s in Tampa Bay that his skill set and personality have found a perfect fit. With a fast, intelligent playmaking style and a quiet, joyful presence, Moser has adjusted seamlessly to the Lightning’s system, helping energize a team that struggled out of the gate this season.
Tampa Bay From Last to First in the Division Standings
Tampa Bay started 1–4–2, a record that had fans and analysts questioning whether the Lightning could contend in a competitive Atlantic Division. Fast forward less than a month, and the story is dramatically different: the team sits at 13–7–2, going 12–3 over their last 15 games, soaring from last to first in the division with one of the best records in the NHL. Two factors stand out behind this resurgence: Andrei Vasilevskiy returning to his elite form in net and young players stepping up to complement the veteran-heavy lineup.
Even with injuries to top defenders Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, who have been out for seven games, and Erik Cernak missing multiple contests, the Lightning have maintained stability on the back end. This has allowed rookies and young defensemen to play larger roles than anticipated. Charle-Edouard D’Astous earned praise from Jon Cooper for thriving under these circumstances, and JJ Moser has been similarly lauded. Usually paired with Hedman, Moser has now stepped up to a leadership role among the remaining defensemen, filling the void left by the injured veterans.
Cooper Praises Moser’s Poise and Reliability
Tampa Bay hasn't let the injury bug slow them down at all, which has left their head coach extremely impressed. After the Lightnings' fourth consecutive win, a 3–0 shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers — their first of the season — Cooper spoke about Moser’s impact during the postgame presser.
“Well first of all, how about that block he made in the third period? That’s the kind of effort you’re getting from guys. I think we’re not looking at the scoreboard saying it’s 1–0, 2–0, we gotta make it 5–0. It’s 1–0, 2–0, let’s keep the zero a zero, and Mose [Moser] has been doing that for us. You need some breaks along the way — the goalie’s stopping everything, but at times he might be in trouble and Mo bailed him out on that one play."
Cooper’s words underscore Moser’s value: a steady, reliable presence capable of maintaining structure and composure in high-pressure situations. He may not always be flashy, but his defensive intelligence and ability to contribute both offensively and defensively have quickly made him indispensable. Tampa Bay's head coach also had this to say about how impressed he's been with Moser, while also possibly giving him a new nickname.
"Mo’s a hell of a player. You have some of the names on the backs of the jerseys of the guys that have come through here and play here now, and he just goes about his business. He’s quietly a complete 200-foot defenseman. He’s like an eraser. Every time something breaks down, he erases the mistake, and it’s great to have him back there.”
As the Lightning continue to push through the 2025/26 season with significant injuries, Moser’s growth provides reassurance that Tampa Bay can maintain elite performance on the back end. If he continues to play at this level, he could become one of the unsung heroes of a team looking to return to championship form. With Cooper’s praise and the team riding high, the future looks bright for both Moser and the Lightning.
