Lightning Defenseman Eyeing Return for Stadium Series

The NHL’s Stadium Series matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins is right around the corner. The game, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, has already exuded tons of excitement from fans far and wide. It’s an event that’s looked forward to every year, and this year’s clash between two Eastern Conference titans in the Lightning and the Bruins should be a sight to behold.

Even with all the fanfare, there are still lingering doubts about who will be on the ice once the puck drops on Feb. 1. The most crucial name people have been keeping an eye on is Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who has been out of the lineup for Tampa Bay since leaving the team’s game against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 9, an absence that forced him to undergo elbow surgery on Dec. 15. The good news is that Hedman himself has been eyeing the Stadium Series as a date to return, but it’s still uncertain whether that will be feasible.

“We’ll see,” Hedman said on Jan. 28 after practicing for the first time since being placed on injured reserve. “I’m feeling great. Today was obviously a great step. Being out there the whole thing and getting in every single drill. I’m pumped.”

While Hedman was wearing a noncontact jersey during practice, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper — who should be a shoo-in for the Jack Adams Trophy — was optimistic about his star defenseman’s progress.

“This is the first time he got to participate with the full group,” Cooper said, “so those are the baby steps you got to take. But he’s definitely getting closer.”

The Lightning Have Fought Hard Without Their Captain

It would be expected for the Lightning to take a turn in the wrong direction with Hedman — and so many other defensemen like Ryan McDonagh and Emil Lilleberg — out of the lineup. Yet that hasn’t been the case. Instead, Tampa Bay has thrived over the past month and a half with Hedman gone, as the team has surged in the standings and is now in a close race with the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, Hedman’s production still would have come in handy. Don’t let his scoring output tell the whole story — through 18 games, he hasn’t scored a goal but has 12 assists; he is a sturdy defenseman who is consistently reliable. He’s also the Lightning’s captain, which signals just how much his teammates value his presence and leadership.

What’s Next for Hedman and the Lightning?

While Cooper didn’t rule out that Hedman could play in the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 29, the Lightning’s last game before the Stadium Series matchup with Boston, it’s still not certain whether he’ll be ready by Feb. 1 for the outdoor contest. Regardless, Hedman is ready to get back into action, whether that be for the Lightning in the coming days or for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

