Team Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin to Miss Clash vs. Team USA

Team Canada’s hopes of taking down the United States just took a major hit. Star center Marie-Philip Poulin, often regarded as one of the best women’s hockey players in the world, will miss the titanic clash between the two hockey-obsessed nations on Feb. 10.

According to a press release from Canada’s Olympic Committee, Poulin “suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday night and is listed as day-to-day.”

The injury occurred in the first period after Poulin took a check into the boards and was shaken up. She had to be helped off the ice but attempted to return to the game. After a brief stint on the team’s next power play, she left the game once more and did not return.

Team Canada provided no further update on her status after the game against the United States.

Team Canada Needs Poulin to Take Home the Gold

Feb 7, 2026; Milan, Italy; Marie-Philip Poulin (29) of Canada reaches for the puck between Saskia Maurer (29) of Switzerland and Alessia Baechler (82) of Switzerland in women's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

To say Poulin is one of the most important pieces to Team Canada’s success at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games would be an understatement. She’s the captain, the leader and the heart and soul of the entire operation. As she goes, so does Team Canada.

The respect she has earned within the sport is well deserved. She is a four-time Olympic medalist, having claimed three gold medals and one silver. She has played in four gold medal games and scored the game-winning goal in three of them, an impressive feat that underscores just how important she is to Team Canada. Without her clutch play, which earned her the nickname “Captain Clutch," it’s difficult to imagine the Canadians enjoying the international success they’ve had.

Winning without her is not impossible — the team just took down Czechia in dominant fashion despite her missing the majority of the game — but defeating the U.S. women is a different task altogether. With the potent play of their own captain, Hilary Knight, along with several other key pieces, the Americans are a formidable group that already had a strong chance to beat Canada with Poulin in the lineup. Now that she’s out, the advantage lies squarely with the Americans, no ifs, ands or buts.

Not all hope is lost, however. Depending on the severity of the injury, Poulin could return in short order for the knockout stage and once again deliver clutch performances for her home country. Should that occur, Canada would be in a strong position to take home the gold once again.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!