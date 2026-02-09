Team Canada Women Remain Perfect in Group Play

Team Canada Women are one of the favorites to capture the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Their early quest for the top prize at the international tournament is off to a strong start, as Canada remained undefeated through another group-play game.

Canada met Czechia in a Group A contest, outlasting their opponents by a final score of 5-1.

With the win, Canada sits in second place in Group A and is perfect through their first two contests. They await the other tournament favorites and Group A leaders, the United States, in their next group-play game.

Gosling's Star Turn

Despite the team losing a top player early in the contest, Canada never wavered. Thankfully, this deep squad had plenty of players ready to step up.

The star of the game was forward Julia Gosling. She recorded two goals on three shots on goal, including the game-winner in the second period.

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin looks for a pass at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y. on April 5, 2024. | Daniel DeLoach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Canada Loses Captain and Top Player

Team Canada won the game, but it came with a significant loss. In the opening period, captain and top player Marie-Philip Poulin took an awkward hit into the boards and was shaken up on the ice.

After being helped off the ice and tended to by the medical staff, Poulin tried to give it another go. She joined her teammates for the ensuing power play, but her attempt proved futile. After a brief shift with the woman's advantage, Poulin left the ice again. While she did return to the bench before the end of the first period, she did not return for the rest of the game.

Team Canada characterized the issue as a lower-body injury and had no further update after the game. Her status for their contest against Team USA is up in the air.

What This Means for Canada

Canada is one of the top teams in the tournament, but a serious injury to Poulin would be devastating. She's the team's leader and a driving two-way force.

Without their captain, Canada would be in serious danger of losing out on the gold medal and falling in the Olympic competition.

It would be especially troublesome for their looming matchup against the United States. Team USA is healthy and determined entering this contest, looking to finish 4-0 in group play. Canada has to disrupt that, but they could be seriously short-handed when they do so.

