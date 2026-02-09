Team USA Women Continue Undefeated Streak in Group Play

Team USA has now improved to 3-0 in group play, with their latest win being an impressive 5-0 shutout win over Switzerland on Feb. 9.

The Americans entered the matchup outscoring their opponents 11-1. Captain Hilary Knight posted two assists and awaits becoming the all-time leading Olympic goal scorer for the red, white and blue.

Haley Winn, Joy Dunne, Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter and Caroline Harvey were the goal scorers for Team USA over Switzerland. Goaltending for the Americans has served as a true highlight of the women's tournament so far, with Aerin Frankel recording the first two wins.

Netminder Gwyneth Philips made her first Olympic start and was relieved by Ava McNaughton as the game drew to a close.

Knight's two assists tonight give her 31 career points in the Olympics, one short of Jenny Potter's American record. Knight can pass fellow co-leaders Natalie Darwitz and Katie King with just one goal in the USA's next matchup.

Alex Carpenter Scores Third Goal of 2026 Winter Olympics

Dunne and Harvey were the standout performers — each recording one goal and two assists for Team USA. The Americans’ opening goal came at the 6:04 mark from Haley Winn, the first goal of her Olympic career.

Carpenter's goal at the end of the final frame was her third goal of the tournament.

Feb 7, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alex Carpenter (25) of the United States celebrates with Laila Edwards (10) of the United States after scoring a goal against Finland in women's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Americans have now outscored their opponents 15-1 in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Texas native Hannah Bilka scored at the 41:17 mark to give the Americans a 3-0 lead over the Swiss.

The host team of Italy beat Japan 3-2 and Germany beat France 2-1 in overtime during the earlier games on Feb. 9.

Carpenter and Knight are members of the Seattle Torrent of the PWHL. The Torrent share the same home venue of Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Bilka plays for the Boston Fleet. The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has paused play from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and PWHL action will return on Feb. 26 following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics.

Boston captain Megan Keller previously led the United States’ offense with a goal and two assists as the Americans then improved to 2-0 atop the Group A standings.

Collegiate standout Laila Edwards — who made history as the first Black woman to compete in an Olympic ice hockey tournament for the United States — led the team against Switzerland with 22:42 TOI.

Final from Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena! 🇺🇸 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/pKilxlImmW — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 9, 2026

Next up is the Feb. 10 showdown against Canada in the Americans' final round-robin game. Puck drop is slated for 2:10 p.m. EST against the Canadians.

