Alex Carpenter Kicks off Team USA's Opening Winter Olympics Win

The Team USA women's ice hockey team has now continued their undefeated streak (8-0) in regards to Winter Olympic opening games.

At the opening game of the hockey tournament for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Americans took down Czechia in a dominant 5-1 fashion. Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight and Joy Dunne each had one goal, with Hayley Scamurra scoring two for the red, white and blue. Carpenter's goal at the 15:55 minute mark of the opening frame marked the first goal scored by Team USA in the Olympics — it was scored on the power play and assisted by Laila Edwards and Megan Keller.

The U.S. outshot Czechia, 42-14. America also had 37 faceoff wins compared to Czechia's 20.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has paused play from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and PWHL action will return on Feb. 26 following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics. Carpenter plays for the Seattle Torrent — which is in the midst of its opening season.

Seattle's Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight are also playing for USA in the upcoming Winter Games. The Torrent share the same home venue of Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Alex Carpenter Ignites Scoring for Americans in 2026 Winter Olympics

Of her first goal, Carpenter said the Americans are the team to watch because they are a threat from all over the ice.

"I love that we’re a threat from everywhere. I think the way we work together is truly unmatched," Carpenter said per NBC Olympics.

ALEX CARPENTER IS TEAM USA'S FIRST GOAL SCORER OF THE #WINTEROLYMPICS

These Winter Olympics are significant in that Knight will be suiting up in the Olympics for the U.S. squad for the fifth time. This is the most Olympic appearances in history by an American in hockey for men or women.

Knight, the U.S. captain, now has 13 goals in her Olympic career.

The previously mentioned assist from Edwards in her first-ever Olympic hockey game marked her first Winter Olympic point in which she also became the first Black woman to play for the U.S. at an Olympic women’s hockey tournament.

Wisconsin Badgers forward Laila Edwards (10) looks to pass the puck against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a game Thursday, January 2, 2025, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

General Manager Katie Million previously named John Wroblewski as head coach of the Americans. He is assisted by assistant coaches Shari Dickerman, Brent Hill and Josh Sciba in addition to goaltending coach Alli Altmann. The Team USA coaching staff has been in place since the 2023 season.

The Americans are also joined by player development consultant Ellen Hughes.

Team USA plays next on Feb. 2 against Finland at 10:40 a.m. EST at the Milano Rho Ice hockey Arena. The U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team has medaled in all seven Olympic appearances to date.

