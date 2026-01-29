Three Teams Should Officially Enter Seller Mode Before NHL Deadline

As the NHL heads into the 2026 Winter Olympics break, the playoff picture is incredible close. The Eastern Conference has 15 teams with hopes of making the postseason. Seven teams on the outside looking in are within at least eight points, giving them tons of hope entering the winter break.

The Western Conference has 12 teams in the playoff hunt, with the Chicago Blackhawks sitting six points back of the final Wild Card spot.

With so many teams in the hunt, there are few teams in full-on "seller" mode. Unfortunately, some teams will have to make the difficult call and realize making the playoffs is too tall a task. Teams like the Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets should be the next three franchises to tap out on the season and see what they can get on the trade market.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are right in the thick of things in the Western Conference. They are tied with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken for the final Wild Card spot in the West. Currently, the Sharks own the tiebreaker over the Kings and Kraken, putting LA outside of the playoffs.

The thing about the Kings is that they have yet to hit their stride and find their identity. They lose close games and are being outscored on the season, allowing 144 goals compared to scoring 137, and they've been quite awful on home ice.

It's not a recipe for a playoffs team. It's a recipe for a team that will end the regular season disappointed.

With so many veterans on multi-year contracts, the Kings' options to trade are limited. Two names to watch are wingers Andrei Kuzmenko and Corey Perry. Both are in the final year of their current deals and would make strong middle-six additions for a postseason team.

Jan 19, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the overtime period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

New Jersey Devils

Things just haven't worked out for the Devils. Superstar Jack Hughes suffered a freak injury that kept him out of action for a month. Their starting goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, has been underwhelming. Rising defender Luke Hughes hasn't taken the next step in his offensive production.

The name to watch as the deadline nears is defender Dougie Hamilton. The 32-year-old right-handed defender is a power-play quarterback who has eclipsed 30 points 10 times in his NHL career. But his standing in New Jersey has fallen, and he was recently made a healthy scratch. With several seasons left on his deal, there is some work to do in any potential trade, but Hamilton is on his way out of New Jersey.

Winnipeg Jets

The definition of unrealized expectations is the Winnipeg Jets. They've gone from the best team in the NHL last regular season to the basement of the Western Conference standings. The offensive depth is gone, and the magical run of Connor Hellebuyck isn't enough to overcome that lack of scoring punch. Through 52 games, the team has posted a 21-24-7 record, putting them eight points back of the final playoff spot in the West.

A name to watch is center Jonathan Toews. The veteran came out of retirement to play for his hometown team, but the reality is that this could be the last season of his career. If Toews wants to try to compete for a Stanley Cup, the Jets will have suitors for his services.

