Kings Keeping HC Jim Hiller
The Los Angeles Kings underwent a huge organizational change after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs opening round for the fourth consecutive season. The team parted ways with former general manager Rob Blake and replaced him with veteran NHL executive Ken Holland.
Following the season, the fate of their current head coach, Jim Hiller, was also in limbo. Especially with Blake's firing, the man who elevated Hiller to his current role, some expected Hiller to be relieved of his duties as well. That's not the case, according to Holland. In his introductory press conference, he made it clear that Jim Hiller is the man for the job in 2025-2026.
"Jim's going to be the coach," he said. "Jim Hiller did a fabulous job in leading this team to 105 points."
The endorsement should be a vote of confidence for Hiller as the Kings try to shake off the postseason demons that plague them. In two seasons with the team, Hiller's led the team to a record of 69-37-10 in 116 regular season contests.
The playoffs are where Hiller and the Kings have struggled, of course. In 11 postseason contests since taking over the job, Los Angeles is just 3-8. That poor playoff performance was a huge reason why Blake was let go and Holland was brought in.
The Kings hope Holland can bring that championship experience to Los Angeles. As the GM with the Detroit Red Wings, Holland was the architect of their dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s. During his 21-season tenure with the Wings, they won three Stanley Cups, 10 division titles, and surpassed 100 points 14 times.
Now, Holland and Hiller aim to begin the same type of dynasty in Los Angeles. There's a long road separating where they are now from where they want to be, but they can begin that new journey with their new GM and HC in place.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!