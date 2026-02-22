Top Prospect Gavin McKenna Explains Electric Goal Celebration

Gavin McKenna of No. 6 Penn State offered his comments to the media on his game celebration from the team's win over Ohio State.

Against Ohio State on Feb. 20, McKenna set various Penn State men's hockey program records with eight points in the Nittany Lions' 11-4 win. The forward posted one goal, five primary assists, two secondary assists and seven shots on goal. This set Penn State's single-game program records for points and assists. McKenna’s seven assists are additionally a Big Ten record while his eight points are tied for the second-most in a single game by a member of a Big Ten team and are tied for most in conference history since the league’s inception in 2013.

As a whole — the 11 goals scored tie a single-game program record and are the most the Nittany Lions have ever scored in a Big Ten game in program history.

Mckenna, who is only a freshman, celebrated his goal at the 10:20 mark of the first period with a Conor McGregor-esque celebration

🏒 Gavin McKenna sets a Penn State men’s hockey program record with 8 points in tonight’s 11-4 win over Ohio State:

• 1 goal

• 5 primary assists

• 2 secondary assists

• 7 shots on goal



Dynamite. 🧨 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/OtCzfiSijN — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 21, 2026

Gavin McKenna Acknowledges Fun On-Ice Celebration

As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, McKenna recently made headlines after he was originally charged on Feb. 4 with felony aggravated assault and other counts, according to Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court documents. The Centre County District Attorney has since dropped the felony aggravated assault charge.

McKenna reportedly remains charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct. Per a local news outlet, online dockets show that McKenna's first court appearance is now set for March 11th at 8:30 a.m.

The top prospect, who is frequently projected to be selected at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, first returned to the ice for Penn State on Feb. 13.

While speaking to the media following the Ohio State game, McKenna said he has had a lot going on in his life off the ice, and has since enjoyed having fun on the ice with his teammates a little extra.

"I was just having fun out there. A lot of stuff going on in my life right now," McKenna said per Matt Becker. "So being out on the rink, being with the guys, that's my happiness."

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) looks to shoot the puck during the first period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State improved to 19-9-1 and 11-7-1 in Big Ten play with the victory, while the Buckeyes fall to 11-17-1 on the year and 7-12-0 in conference action following the loss. The win for the Nittany Lions was the 250th in program history.

McKenna previously opted to leave Canadian junior hockey for Penn State's men's hockey program. In 2024, the NCAA ruled that Canadian junior players were now eligible to play on Division I teams, ending a decades-old policy that made young athletes choose between the Canadian Hockey League and college hockey.

The 2026 NHL Draft is set to take place this June, with the lottery expected sometime in the spring. This will be the 64th NHL entry draft — with the first round being held on June 26. The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!