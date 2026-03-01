Auston Matthews Embarrassed by Maple Leafs' Recent Performances

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the 2025-26 season believing change would sharpen them. Breaking up the “Core Four” by trading Mitch Marner was supposed to rebalance the roster and toughen the group. Instead, it has left them searching for answers.

Toronto now sits at the bottom of its division and owns the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The offensive fireworks that once masked their defensive flaws have dimmed. Without Marner’s playmaking magic, the attack feels predictable and much easier to contain.

Defense, never the Leafs’ calling card, has cratered. They are allowing 3.45 goals per game and sit dead last in shots against at 31.9 per contest. Injuries to both goaltenders have only magnified the cracks.

Since the Olympic break, the Leafs are 0-3 and have been outscored 14-5 — all against division rivals. In a playoff race that's as tight as it is this season in the Atlantic Division, that’s a brutal hole to be in.

Matthews’ Goal Scoring Slump

Auston Matthews should be riding the highest wave of his career. He captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, cementing his legacy on the international stage. Yet back in Toronto, the momentum hasn’t followed him.

Matthews is riding a six-game point streak dating back to January 31 in a 3-2 win over Vancouver. On paper, that looks steady. But dig deeper and the concern surfaces: he hasn’t scored a goal in his last seven games. For one of the most elite goal-scorers in hockey, that kind of drought stands out.

He’s still generating chances. He’s still commanding attention. But the puck hasn’t found the back of the net. And when the captain isn’t scoring, the Leafs feel it everywhere.

Chaos in the Battle of Ontario

Their latest loss to the Ottawa Senators was less about systems and more about unraveling. Emotions boiled over when goaltender Anthony Stolarz charged at Ridly Greig after Greig jabbed at a puck Stolarz had covered (video below). The scene ignited a full-ice scrum and added another chaotic chapter to the rivalry.

Oddly enough, this wasn’t new territory. During their 2024-25 first-round playoff series, Stolarz went after Greig for merely setting up near the crease (video below). There’s history there — and clearly no forgiveness.

But after the final horn in this most recent loss, the focus shifted from the fight to the fallout. Matthews faced the media and didn’t hide.

“Yeah, I thought we started better. I don’t know, we just kind of lost it there. And, I mean just bad. Just fairly embarrassing, to be honest with you. It’s just, you know, not the way… we just have—we need to have more pride in our play no matter where we’re at, no matter what the situation is. We need to have more pride in our game and we didn’t have that tonight.”

It was raw. It was honest. And it was revealing. Captains rarely use the word “embarrassing.” Matthews did. That matters. His frustration wasn’t about one turnover or one missed assignment. It was about identity. “Disconnected throughout all three zones” is hockey shorthand for systemic failure — forwards not supporting defense, defense not exiting cleanly, everyone chasing instead of dictating.

When Matthews talks about pride, he’s talking about accountability. About effort that travels, even when confidence doesn’t. For a team that has too often relied on skill alone, that message cuts deep.

The Stretch That Will Decide Everything

The Leafs’ next three games could define their season. They face the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Rangers — all struggling teams. If Toronto has any intention of making a playoff push, this is where it begins. Five points might not be enough. They may need all six because what follows is unforgiving.

Tampa Bay. Montreal. Anaheim. Buffalo. Minnesota. The Islanders. Carolina. It’s one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league, packed with elite playoff-caliber opponents.

If Matthews’ words are going to mean something, the response must start now. The margin is thin. The pressure is thick. And the captain has already said what everyone in Toronto is thinking.

Embarrassment can fracture a locker room. Or it can forge one. The Leafs are about to decide which path they’re on.

