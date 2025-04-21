Senators Forward Won't Face Discipline for Cross-Checking Incident
Tensions soared in Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators as the first playoff Battle of Ontario in over 20 years produced a combined 56 penalty minutes. One of the penalties was a two-minute cross-checking minor to Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Initially, officials on the ice gave Greig a five-minute major penalty but after a review, reduced it to a two-minute minor.
According to Chris Johnston of the Athletic, that’s the only discipline Grieg will face. Johnston reports that the NHL Department of Player Safety will not step in to add supplemental discipline against Greig for his cross-check.
Greig was originally given a five-minute major because his cross-check landed in the head and neck area of Maple Leafs veteran forward John Tavares. Following the review, the officials determined only a two-minute minor was necessary.
The incident occurred in the second period of the Maple Leafs 6-2, and they already had full control of the contest at the time of the incident. Already ahead 3-1, the Maple Leafs scored while Greig was serving his two-minute minor to extend their lead.
Tavares picked up a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs win, while Greig notched one of the Senators’ two tallies.
The Maple Leafs have an early lead in the series, but it’s far from over and the Senators won’t go down without a fight. Tensions are high and Greig is sure to be the center of attention in Toronto for the entire series.
Greig drew the ire of the Maple Leafs and their fans last season when he rifled a slap-shot into an empty net to seal a win over Toronto. Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly took exception to the play and landed a high and heavy cross-check on Greig.
Rielly was suspended for his cross-check against Greig, something surely neither team has forgotten about.
