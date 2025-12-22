Maple Leafs Make Key Change to Coaching Staff As Team’s Struggles Continue
The Maple Leafs have been in a rut, and after falling into the cellar of the Atlantic Division, the team is making a significant change to its coaching staff.
Toronto announced Monday that it has relieved assistant coach Marc Savard of his duties for the franchise. The move comes on the heels of a three-game losing streak during which the Maple Leafs were overtaken in the division by the Sabres.
Savard, who oversees the Maple Leafs’ power play as part of his duties as the assistant coach, hasn’t been able to get things going on special teams in 2025–26. Last season, Toronto had the ninth best power play, scoring on 24.8% of their opportunities. This year, that figure has fallen to just 13.3%, which is the worst mark in the league.
In addition to three straight losses, the Maple Leafs have lost five of their last six games. They were dismantled by the Stars on Sunday in a 5–1 defeat. The team has surrendered 14 goals throughout its current losing streak, while mustering just four goals of its own.
Savard had been with the organization since 2024, joining the franchise along with coach Craig Berube, who he had previously coached under in St. Louis. Despite their history, Savard was let go amid the team’s ongoing struggles.