Multiple Maple Leafs on Chopping Block Before Trade Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are officially in seller-mode ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. It's unfamiliar waters for the Maple Leafs, who have been sniffing the Stanley Cup for nearly the last decade with Auston Matthews steering the ship.

This year, however, the Maple Leafs have regressed. The loss of Mitch Marner stings worse than imagined. The Leafs are eight points outside of a playoff spot with 22 games left in the schedule.

It's an unfortunate position, but the Leafs have to make the best of it. With multiple players holding a high trade value around the league, Toronto can salvage the situation and acquire some impressive assets along the way. These three players in particular stand out as options to be moved before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes.

Scott Laughton - The Perfect Middle-Six Forward

When the Leafs acquired forward Scott Laughton last season, it was an ideal addition. The 31-year-old is the perfect middle-six forward. He can win face-offs, kill penalties, deliver a physical body check, and be counted on to score between 10 and 20 goals per season.

In a season and a half with Toronto, he just hasn't been a solid fit. He registered just two goals and four points in 20 regular-season contests last year, and has just eight goals and 12 points total this season.

That won't deter a Stanley Cup contender from giving up a draft pick for him, however. Even in a down offensive season, Laughton's defensive acumen and meager salary cap hit are worth the risk. He is in the final season of his current deal, making $1.5 million.

Teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes stand out as landing spots, but expect the Leafs to field a ton of calls over the next week.

Jan 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann (74) shoots the puck during warm up before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bobby McMann - Consolation Prize at the Deadline?

There are several top scorers available at the Deadline with players like Vincent Trocheck and Robert Thomas speculated to be moved. Should those stars stay put, I can't help but wonder if a team looking for a scorer pivots to Bobby McMann.

McMann has been the successor in a long line of hard-working forwards whose production has jumped playing alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander. After scoring a career-best 20 goals last year, he has 19 already in 57 contests.

He's also an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he's going to command a salary well above the $1.35 million he currently makes.

Troy Stetcher - Veteran, Adaptable Defender

Troy Stetcher has played for seven NHL franchises over his 607 games, so he's used to the craziness. He should prepare for one more move this season, as the Maple Leafs can easily flip the defender to a team needing blue-line depth.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!