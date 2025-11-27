Auston Matthews Expected to Save Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are desperate for Auston Matthews to return, but the version of Matthews they've seen this season isn't the one they need. He hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been close to the elite, game-breaking player the Leafs are paying $13.25 million per year to be.
But now, as he prepares to come back from injury with his team spiraling, the pressure has never been higher. Former NHL defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo didn't sugarcoat what Matthews is walking back into.
The spotlight was already intense before the injury, but now it's going to be magnified in ways Matthews may not be ready for.
Matthews Hasn't Been the Best Player
The harsh reality for Toronto is that Matthews hasn't even been their most impactful player this season. William Nylander has been the guy leading the way offensively, carrying the load while Matthews struggled to find his rhythm.
John Tavares has been the most consistent forward on the roster, showing up night after night while others have disappeared. Colaiacovo pointed out just how far Matthews has fallen behind his teammates in production.
"He hasn't even been close to the Maple Leafs' best player. Not even close. Nylander has been hands down the guy leading the way production-wise. Tavares has been the most consistent. Pointwise, Matthews is not even number three. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has more points than Auston Matthews."
That's a stunning stat for a player of Matthews' caliber. When a 33-year-old defenseman is outproducing your franchise center and captain, something is very wrong. Matthews' return will be a welcome sight for the Leafs, but it doesn't guarantee anything if he can't rediscover the form that made him one of the league's most dangerous players.
The Spotlight Is About to Get Brutal
Colaiacovo made it clear that Matthews needs to understand what he's walking back into. The expectations aren't just high, they're suffocating. Toronto is in full crisis mode, and fair or not, everyone is looking at the captain to be the one who drags them out of it.
"This guy needs to understand, however big he thought the spotlight was before, this is gonna be magnified by 100," Colaiacovo said. "People are gonna look at him as the captain of this team to drag this team out of the slump that they're in."
The analyst didn't stop there. He emphasized that the responsibility Matthews carries isn't optional, it comes with the territory of being the highest-paid player, the face of the franchise, and the captain.
"That's the expectation that comes with being the highest paid player, being the face of the franchise, being the captain, and in most people's eyes being the best player on this team. That's the responsibility that he has to inherit when he comes back. Whether he's 100 percent or not, no one's gonna feel sorry for him that he's not 100 percent."
It's a brutal assessment, but it's also the truth. Matthews doesn't get the luxury of easing back into the lineup or working his way into form over a few weeks. The Leafs need him to be great immediately, and if he's not, the criticism will be relentless.
The question isn't whether Matthews can handle the pressure. It's whether he can actually deliver when his team needs him most. Because right now, nothing less than a dominant performance will be good enough.
