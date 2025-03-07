Maple Leafs Pivoting Interest Toward Flyers Center
It’s trade deadline day in the NHL and numerous players are likely on the move today, including Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. The Flyers have been fielding calls on Laughton since last season, but the price has always been high for the rugged center who still has another year left on his current contract.
Earning $3 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season, the Flyers held on to Laughton tightly, but a move might be right around the corner. To kickoff deadline day, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote in a blog that the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged as leading candidates for Laughton’s talents.
The Maple Leafs had their sights set on St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, but the price was too rich for Toronto to spend.
“The Maple Leafs aren’t sure they want to go where St. Louis wishes for Brayden Schenn,” Friedman writes. “Possible they pivot back to Scott Laughton.”
Friedman also noted that the Maple Leafs may be looking for help on defense, as well, but the money is going to be tight in Toronto today.
The Blues don’t really want to trade away their captain, but weren’t turning away calls and were asking for a king’s ransom in return. The Flyers have a high price, too, but might be more manageable for the Maple Leafs.
According to Friedman, “the Flyers made it very clear that a first-rounder (or a prospect of similar value) is required to remove Laughton from their premises.”
At 30 years old, Laughton would fit in well with the Maple Leafs as a depth center. In 59 games this season, he has 11 goals and 12 assists for 27 total points and has racked up 121 hits in that time.
Along with strong face-off numbers, Laughton could easily fit as a third-line center who can play in every area of the rink.
Laughton has only played for the Flyers through the first 12 seasons of his NHL career. In 660 games with the Flyers, he has 106 goals and 159 assists for 265 total points.
The Flyers aren’t selling Laughton for cheap, but the Maple Leafs are yet to get involved in moves as the deadline for trades quickly closes in.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!