Maple Leafs Forward Misses Practice Before Sweden Olympic Opener

Team Sweden has been riddled with injuries in the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson was ruled out of the tournament because of a thigh injury that required surgery, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was also forced to sit out due to an ailment.

Several other players were injured in the build-up to the Games, including Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. Even though he made a recovery and played three games prior to traveling to Milan, his status for Sweden’s opening game against Italy on Feb. 11 is now up in the air after he missed practice.

“It’s a maintenance thing,” Team Sweden head coach Sam Hallam said. “He’s done two full ice practices with us and felt after yesterday a bit sore, so just give him an extra day. And then we’ll see for tomorrow if he’s ready to go. It’s going to be a pretty late decision.”

Hallam went on to say that he’s not too worried, though the team wanted to be as cautious as possible.

“I’m not overly concerned at all. He’s been looking really sharp and good on the ice for two days,” Hallam said. “Felt that we give him today off. I mean, it’s short-term, but we’re still in the beginning of it and have bigger games coming up, so let’s keep our priorities and focus there.”

Should Nylander not be able to play, either Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg or Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson would take his place in the lineup.

Nylander’s Production Key to Sweden’s Success

Feb 2, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Nylander has long been one of the stalwarts for the Maple Leafs, and his production this season has continued to underscore that fact. Through 40 games, he has scored 18 goals and tallied 34 assists. He could have likely put up more points had he not been forced to sit out seven games because of a lower-body injury he sustained Jan. 15.

It was his spectacular NHL production — over the course of 725 games, he has scored 664 points, which is the second-most among Swedish players since the 2015-16 season — that was expected to help the Swedes reach the podium. Of course, he needs to be on the ice for that to matter.

Nylander provides the team not only with strong scoring but also international experience. He has represented Sweden nine times, most recently at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He won a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and also competed in the event in 2019 and 2022. He is a Team Sweden lifer, and his countrymen will need him if they want to leave Milan with a medal around their necks.

Team Sweden will open Group B play against Italy on Feb. 11. It will then face rival Finland on Feb. 13 before rounding out the preliminary round against Slovakia on Feb. 14.

