Mammoth Eyeing Another Step Forward As Playoffs Near

The Utah Mammoth were a team to watch entering the 2025-2026 season, with many labeling them as a potential playoff team in a crowded Western Conference.

With 11 games remaining, the Mammoth are making good on those projections. Utah currently sits in the first Wild Card spot in the West, with 80 points in 71 contests.

It’s a huge step for the Mammoth, as they’ve established themselves as a playoff team. Holding a five-point lead over the second Wild Card team, the Nashville Predators, and a seven-point cushion over the Los Angeles Kings, the Mammoth aren't done. After taking a considerable step forward, the Mammoth are eyeing another step that takes them deep into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Home Ice Advantage

One of the reasons the Mammoth have put themselves in a playoff position is due to their play on home ice. The Delta Center is only in its second year as an NHL home arena, but the Mammoth have quickly taken advantage. This year, they've gone 19-12-3 on home ice, compared to being nearly a .500 team on the road.

While they won’t have the home ice advantage in the postseason as a Wild Card team, they will make life difficult as soon as things return to Utah. For a team trying to upset a division winner, winning at home is crucial, and the Mammoth have gotten that down.

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley (92) looks to pass against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Keep It Cool(ey), Boy

Credit to the general management of the Mammoth, as they’ve constructed an impressive roster that could make some noise in the postseason. They’ve upgraded the forward and defensive depth and they have a workhorse goaltender in Karel Vejmelka who can backstop them on an unlikely run.

At the top of the lineup, however, you need multiple stars who can drive offense. One of those players is captain Clayton Keller, who leads the team with 68 points in 71 contests.

Another is 21-year-old center Logan Cooley. Injuries have been a troubling part of his third NHL season, limiting him to just 43 out of a possible 71 contests so far, but he’s the x-factor in all of this.

Cooley is a rising superstar in this league. He took a huge step last year, going from 44 points as a rookie to 65 points as a sophomore. In 43 games, he’s posted 30 points, but that pales in comparison to what he can do at his best.

When he’s rolling, Cooley is a dominant offensive player. He controls the puck with ease and strength, and he can create plays out of nothing. In a seven-game series, Cooley is one of the players opposing defenses will focus on shutting down.

With the West up for grabs, the Mammoth have a real chance of coming out. Even as a Wild Card team, they’ve displayed that they are a competitive threat eyeing the next step when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

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