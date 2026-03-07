Mammoth GM Model of Excellence in NHL

There are some terrible general managers in the NHL, but the Utah Mammoth are not one of those franchises.

Instead, the Mammoth have one of the best general managers in the league. Bill Armstrong has been with the organization since 2020, but since the franchise relocated to Utah, he's helped turn the team around and become a burgeoning championship contender.

In a time when GMs around the NHL are making desperate moves with unintended consequences, Armstrong has been the model of excellence. He's remained calm and unwavering in his approach, and he doesn't let the market dictate his moves. It's brought the Mammoth into the next stage as a franchise and solidified Armstrong as one of the top general managers in the NHL.

Master of Negotiations

As the 2026 Trade Deadline approached, the price for players skyrocketed. Nicolas Roy went to the Colorado Avalanche for a future first-round pick. Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach went to the Edmonton Oilers for a similar return. The Anaheim Ducks sent a first-round pick to the Washington Capitals for John Carlson.

All of these teams paid a steep price for the improvements they sought. Meanwhile, the Mammoth swung one of the best deals of the entire Deadline. Utah picked up slick, puck-moving defender MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames in exchange for veteran defenseman Olli Maatta, forward Jonathan Castagna and three second-round draft picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Mammoth gave up a lot on paper, but this was an incredible deal. Firstly, they addressed the right side of their blue line by adding Weegar. He's been a perennial 30-point scorer who can lead the breakout and play elite defense. Even at 32 years old, Weegar is a piece for both now and the future in Utah.

What makes it even more spectacular is what they sent to Calgary. They held on to their first-round pick in the upcoming draft and parted with no significant pieces from their organization. Maatta is a respected veteran, but Weegar is a significant upgrade. Castagna is currently in his third NCAA season with Cornell, and while he has some NHL upside, the Mammoth kept all of their top, most prized prospects.

It was truly a masterclass from Armstrong.

Jan 23, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the third period against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Salary Cap Guru

The reason Armstrong and the Mammoth could take a swing on Weegar like they did was because of the flexible salary cap situation they entered the Deadline with.

That flexibility has been critical for the Mammoth all season long. It put them in a position to bring in scoring winger JJ Peterka before the year began, and he's become a crucial top-six forward. That flexibility once again came in handy as they swung their blockbuster deal for Weegar.

But it's also allowed the Mammoth to keep building by retaining their franchise pillars. Players like Karel Vejmelka, Mikhail Sergachev and Logan Cooley are all under contract through 2030 at very respectable deals. That's thanks to Armstrong's ability to negotiate and manage the salary cap, and the results have finally put the Mammoth in the Stanley Cup conversation.

