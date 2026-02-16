Canucks Defenseman X-Factor in Czechia vs. Denmark Showdown

Czechia and Denmark square off in what should be the most exciting contest in the elimination stage. As eight countries vie for a spot in the quarterfinals, these two teams battle for the chance to take on Canada.

To advance past the elimination stage, both Czechia and Denmark need someone to step up and be the difference-maker. Otherwise, they will be heading home disappointed and empty-handed. For Czechia, a loss would be a huge failure, as they entered the games as a dark horse candidate to challenge for the gold medal. Denmark is looking to begin a Cinderella run, and a win over Czechia would certainly ignite that.

That's why Czechia is looking to Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek and Denmark has all eyes on their goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes veteran Frederik Andersen, as this contest's x-factor.

Hronek's Blue Line Impact

Hronek is often overlooked, but he's one of the game's premier two-way defenders. He can skate extremely well and sees the ice at the same level, making crisp breakout passes and possessing the ability to carry it into the offensive zone single-handedly.

At the Olympics, he's been Czechia's number one defender, and he's responded admirably. In three games, he has three assists while playing at least 19 minutes of ice time per contest.

Expect a huge game from Hronek in this one. He will likely play north of 25 minutes in a do-or-die game for Czechia. He'll draw the tough defensive assignment of shutting down Swiss scorer Nikolaj Ehlers, while also tasked with keeping up his puck moving abilities.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Frederik Andersen of Denmark skates onto the ice prior to the third period against Germany in men's ice hockey Group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Andersen's Experience Denmark's Secret Weapon

It's win or go home for Denmark, and in those situations you want the best goaltender guarding your net. The Danes have a decent argument for that title in this contest, with Carolina Hurricanes veteran Frederik Andersen manning the crease.

Andersen brings 539 NHL games' worth of experience to this elimination-stage contest. He's yielded starting duties in Carolina to breakout netminder Brandon Bussi, but the Denmark team is his to guide. In two games played during the preliminary stage, he went 1-1 with an impressive 2.58 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. In the one game he didn't start, the team surrendered six goals.

If Denmark pulls off an unlikely victory and advances to the quarterfinals, it will be because Andersen backstopped the team to a win over Czechia.



