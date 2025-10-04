Top Prospect Gavin McKenna Shines in Collegiate Debut
After the recent 2025 NHL Draft, the whole hockey world started to let it kick in that at next year's draft, there is going to be a clear as day number one pick. There is going to be a kid that is worth losing on purpose for, as the world had been watching him tear it up for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the CHL.
This guy's name is Gavin McKenna and not long after the 2025 NHL Draft concluded, just days later, McKenna was featured on ESPN as he had a big college decision to make. He made the choice to commit to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the world was going to be watching him debut on October 3.
Fast forward to October 3 as the Nittany Lions were on the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils and it was finally time for McKenna's debut. His debut was featured on NHL Network and tons of hockey fans would be tuned in to see if the kid was the real deal transitioning to college hockey.
And he did not disappoint the hockey world watching him as McKenna finished with two assists in the game and both assists were of the primary variety. McKenna was also playing with Aiden Fink who was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.
McKenna made a sweet pass to Fink on the powerplay in the first period and Fink potted it and gave McKenna his first pro hockey point and it was a beauty.
But McKenna was not done there as he picked up a second assist in the first period alone. McKenna was sitting in the slot near the net and fed his teammate Charlie Cerrato from the right faceoff circle and the puck found the back of the net. Another sweet silky pass from McKenna and Penn State led 2-0 and McKenna had his first 2 pro hockey points.
McKenna is projected to go in the top 3 of next year's NHL Draft and he has proven his worth already in only one game. Fans will get to watch McKenna and Penn State as they face off with the Sun Devils again at 8 P.M. EST on NHL Network on October 4.
