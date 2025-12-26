Time for Canucks to Move On From Top Goalie and Forward

The Vancouver Canucks have to embrace the rebuilding process. There's no other way for the franchise to go after moving on from their best player and captain, Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks are at the bottom of the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings. At the midway point of the regular season, they have a paltry -19 goal differential. They are giving up the fifth-most goals per game, averaging 3.39 goals allowed.

Not long ago, the Canucks were a Stanley Cup contender. That window is slammed shut and sealed. Which is why it's time for the franchise to continue on the path they began by dealing Hughes. It's time for the team to move on from top goalie Thatcher Demko and forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Demko's Tenure Closing in Vancouver

So much has changed in very little time for the Canucks. They recently signed Demko to a huge extension. Beginning next year, his salary jumps to $8.5 million through the 2028-2029 campaign.

When he's healthy, he's still an elite goalie. The problem for him, however, has been staying on the ice. Last year, he was limited to just 23 games. This year, he's played only 15 games, but he's posted a goals-against average of 2.46 and a .911 save percentage.

Keeping him in Vancouver makes no sense anymore. If they truly were contenders, then that would be one thing. The reality is that this team is closer to the number one pick in 2026 than a Stanley Cup. That means offloading this soon-to-be rising contract must be a top priority for Canucks management.

Sherwood: Everyone's Trade Deadline Target

Power forward Kiefer Sherwood won't be a member of the Canucks at the end of the season. The pending unrestricted free agent makes $1.5 million, making him one of the only players available who is easy to fit under the salary cap.

Not only is he affordable, he's producing like a top-six winger. In 36 games, he has 16 goals and 20 points. Last year he posted 19 goals, and he's on track to smash that number this season. In Sherwood, you get a physical player with a scoring touch and net-front presence. Any postseason team will covet his services.

Because of that, the Canucks could net a plus prospect or high draft pick in return. If they play their cards right, they can acquire a valuable piece of the rebuilding process by dealing Sherwood.

The Canucks are in a rebuild, whether they like it or not. That means they need to evaluate their contractual situation and make some tough choices. It has to start by parting ways with Demko and Sherwood before this year's NHL Trade Deadline.

