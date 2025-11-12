Canucks' Thatcher Demko Suffers Minor Injury
The Vancouver Canucks just recently lost to the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 and the loss was not even the toughest pill to swallow. They again lost their goaltender Thatcher Demko to injury, but for the Canucks it seems like they got lucky.
It was announced by NHL insider Frank Seravalli that Demko's injury is not as bad as it initially seemed and the injury is minor. Demko is only going to miss a couple of weeks and that is best case scenario for the Canucks as if the injury was more severe, they would have been down their starting goaltender for a longer period of time.
Demko just cannot seem to get out of his own way when it comes to injuries. Just last season, he was limited to 23 games as he was dealing with an injury which caused him to miss significant time. But only missing a small amount of time this time around, is great for the Canucks.
If the Canucks want any chance of making the playoffs this year, they need to have Demko healthy, and splitting starts with veteran Kevin Lankinen. If the Canucks were to roll things this way and split starts once Demko is fully healthy again, it would be very beneficial.
Demko is a good player and can help carry the Canucks to wins when he is healthy
Demko so far has played in ten games this season logging a 2.80 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage. He is not a bad goaltender, but he actually logged a couple of really good seasons not long ago.
In the 2021-22 season, he tended the goal for the Canucks in 64 contests and finished the season with a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage. And in the 2023-24 season, Demko started 51 games and finished the season with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage, his best season yet.
The Canucks just need to get this guy healthy and do this as fast as they can. Demko is now what the average fan would call injury prone. He has had a lot of injuries and he is only 29 years old. When he is healthy, he is one of the best goalies in the NHL.
But when he is on the shelf, the Canucks are missing out on winning some games because Demko has the ability to steal a few here or there. With his injury being only short term, the Canucks dodged a major bullet and can breathe a big sigh of relief.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!