Tyler Myers Situation Remains Unresolved as Canucks Near Deadline

Trade deadline week is officially here, and all eyes remain on Tyler Myers. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman has been sitting out games for trade-related reasons since last week, but his future remains uncertain as he takes his time deciding whether to waive his no-movement clause.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period provided an update today on where things stand. "Initial thought was there would be an answer by the end of the weekend, but the situation remains status quo as of this morning," Pagnotta reported. "Myers and his camp continue to be patient."

The patience is understandable given the control Myers has over the situation, but it's creating uncertainty for multiple teams as the March 6 deadline approaches.

Detroit Deal on the Table

The Canucks and Detroit Red Wings reportedly have a deal in place that Vancouver management finds acceptable. General manager Steve Yzerman has been the most aggressive suitor for Myers' services, viewing him as the missing piece for their second defensive pairing.

The Red Wings envision Myers slotting in next to Ben Chiarot, allowing them to shelter high-end rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka on the third unit. However, multiple reports suggest Myers is unlikely to waive his no-movement clause for Detroit. That's left the situation in limbo as Myers considers his options.

Dallas is Lurking

The Dallas Stars have also expressed interest in acquiring the 36-year-old defenseman. Dallas represents a more appealing destination for Myers given their status as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and potentially better geographic fit.

According to Jake Tye of The Hockey News, being a part of Dallas gives Myers a chance to play for his home state. "The Dallas Stars have reportedly expressed interest in veteran defenseman Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks, potentially giving the Texas native a chance to play close to home," Tye wrote.

The Stars need right-shot defensive help and have the assets to make a competitive offer. But any deal hinges on Myers being willing to waive his no-movement clause, and he's taking his time making that decision.

Family Considerations

Myers has made it clear over the years that his preference has been to remain in Vancouver. He lives in Kelowna during the offseason with his young family, and when he signed his three-year, $9 million extension in 2024, the intention was to finish his career with the Canucks.

As we start trade deadline week, eyes remain focussed on what happens with Tyler Myers in Vancouver. Initial thought was there would be an answer by the end of the weekend, but the situation remains status quo as of this morning and Myers & his camp continue to be patient. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 2, 2026

His agent, J.P. Barry, confirmed that mindset when the deal was signed. "The intention was to play in Vancouver," Barry said. "He's a veteran guy who wanted to finish his career in Vancouver. So that's even a more delicate discussion." That makes this decision particularly difficult for Myers. Leaving Vancouver means uprooting his family and abandoning his plan to retire as a Canuck.

Deadline Pressure Building

The Canucks aren't in a rush to force a decision. Myers' no-movement clause converts to a 12-team no-trade list this summer, giving Vancouver more flexibility if he doesn't waive now. But with the deadline just four days away, the pressure is building on all sides to resolve it.

Teams need to know if Myers will be available so they can finalize their deadline plans. Myers holds all the cards. The question is whether he's willing to chase a Stanley Cup or stay the course in Vancouver.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!