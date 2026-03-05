Details Emerge for Golden Knights, Capitals Nic Dowd Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals linked up for a very interesting trade leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Vegas brought in a new middle-six center by acquiring veteran Nic Dowd from Washington.

Breakaway On SI reported the deal earlier between the Golden Knights and Capitals, but the full details had not emerged.

Now, the trade has been made official, and the details have been revealed. The Golden Knights sent goaltender Jesper Vikman, plus a 2027 third-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick, to the Capitals in exchange for Dowd.

🔄 OFFICIAL: The Golden Knights have acquired forward Nic Dowd from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Jesper Vikman, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick.



More details: https://t.co/polugq6uFq#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gJz0QxoLEo — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2026

Who Won This Trade?

Both sides have a good argument for believing they won this trade. For Vegas, it's another move for right now. They've mortgaged the future in favor of players with proven track records. It worked out well in 2023, as it led them to the Stanley Cup, and they are pushing for a championship once again this season.

In Dowd, they get a middle-six forward who has championship experience. The top of the Golden Knights' offensive group is strong, but they desperately need more production from their bottom-six group. Down can bring the offense at times while upgrading their defense and penalty kill.

For Washington, they acquire a haul for a veteran forward and clear his contract. Dowd is 35 years old and owed $3 million for one more season. The Caps are sitting on the playoff bubble in the Eastern Conference, and they managed to get two draft picks plus a 23-year-old net minder.

The Caps are a team building toward the future while also trying to maximize their time with captain Alex Ovechkin. Dowd was a nice piece, but non-essential.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) during the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Are Golden Knights Contenders?

The Golden Knights are guarding the Pacific Division, but they are being hounded by the closest teams. They have a single-point lead over the Anaheim Ducks for first place, while the Edmonton Oilers are four points back, and the Seattle Kraken are just five points out of the first spot.

It's a toss-up in the Pacific right now. That's why the Golden Knights went out and added. They brought in defenseman Rasmus Andersson in a trade with the Calgary Flames, and now they have another veteran in the mix with Dowd.

Is it enough for them to take the Pacific and possibly the Western Conference?

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!