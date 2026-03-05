Golden Knights Add Middle-Six Center From Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights added even more offensive reinforcements ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With less than two days until the Deadline passes, the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals swung a deal to send a respected, two-way center to Vegas.

The Golden Knights are trying to push forward for both the Pacific Division and the Stanley Cup. They've already added to their blue line by acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

Now, the offense received a bolstering addition. The Golden Knights acquired veteran forward Nic Dowd from the Capitals. The deal was first reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

What Dowd Brings to Vegas

Dowd really found his stride as a member of the Capitals, and the Golden Knights are hoping that continues in Vegas. A veteran of over 600 NHL games, Dowd is a textbook middle-six forward. He can center the third or fourth line, kick to the wing if needed, kill penalties and give you 10+ goals per season. He's scored 10 or more goals in five consecutive seasons.

So far this year, he has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 55 games.

But it's not just depth production that Vegas is counting on Dowd providing. What he's also known for is playing a dogged and determined defensive game. He's physical in all three zones and loves to block shots. For a team that is trying to make a long run in the postseason, players like Dowd become worth their weight in gold.

The Knights are currently allowing 3.08 goals per game. That figure ranks 16th in the NHL. As they attempt to lower that number and improve their team defense heading into the playoffs, Dowd will be a key figure.

Dowd's Family is Hilarious

Not only do you acquire a player, you acquire the person. Luckily for the Golden Knights, Nic Dowd is well-regarded around the league. So is his family, specifically his brother.

He also showed off his humor recently when the Capitals brought Nic's sibling in to read the starting lineup. Not only did he bring the passion and fire to the locker room, but he also ended things with a ceremonious shotgunning of a beer.

Nic Dowd's brother shotgunned a beer after reading the starting lineup



(via @Capitals)

What a player, and family, the Golden Knights are getting with the acquisition of Nic Dowd.

