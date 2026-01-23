Immigration Issues Prevented Golden Knights Defender's Debut
The Vegas Golden Knights solidified their blue line by trading for former Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson on Jan. 18 but have yet to see the fruits of that bear out. Andersson, 29, has yet to appear in a game with the Golden Knights since being acquired. With several important games upcoming on the schedule, Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed Andersson’s absence, dispelling any rumors about why he has been unavailable.
“It’s all immigration related right now,” Cassidy said after the Golden Knights’ 4-3 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22. “There’s no injury, no roster issue, so going to Canada, I don’t know if that makes it easier or harder. He’s here, so that means there’s a chance, otherwise, he wouldn’t have come.”
The Golden Knights are set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 23, with the main storyline being forward Mitch Marner’s return to the place that made him a star. However, Vegas announced prior to the game that Andersson is expected to play as well, which sets up two compelling narratives in a contest that both teams desperately desire to win.
After Andersson's debut against the Maple Leafs, he'll get to further show his mettle with his new squad at Ottawa on Jan. 25. The Golden Knights conclude their three-game Canadian road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 27. After that, the team returns to Nevada to face the Dallas Stars on Jan. 29 and the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 31.
The Golden Knights Are in It to Win It With Andersson
Vegas had to pay quite a lot to acquire Andersson, but for a player of his caliber, the team deemed it worthwhile. Through 48 games this season, Andersson has backed up the claim that he is one of the best defensemen in the NHL by scoring 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists. He led the Flames in time on ice per game at 24:14 and was also second on the team in blocks with 90.
“In Rasmus, we get a high-end defenseman,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said after the trade was finalized on Jan. 19. “He drives possession, he can make plays, he’s good in transition, and he’s aggressive in the offensive zone. He’s played a lot for the Flames. He’s played a lot of hard minutes for their team. He’s really going to add to our hockey club.”
Of course, he has yet to suit up, meaning the validity of McCrimmon’s statement still needs to be tested. Either way, adding Andersson to the team is something that Vegas, which fancies itself a championship contender, needed to do to reach its goals. Those goals are to win a Stanley Cup.
Andersson is in the middle of the final season of a six-year, $27.3 million contract he signed in 2020 with Calgary. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and it is unknown whether he will return to Vegas or seek a new place to play for the 2026-27 campaign.
