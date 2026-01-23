Range of Emotions Coming in Golden Knights' Mitch Marner's Toronto Return

The contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights is more than just a midseason meetup between two teams jockeying for playoff position.

This game comes with the added emotional fuel of Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner returning to Toronto for the first time since departing the Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade deal with Vegas last summer. The 28-year-old Marner was a top pick of the Leafs and a mainstay in their lineup for a decade, but the organization failed to summit the NHL mountain during his tenure.

Now, an emotionally-laden contest awaits Marner, the Golden Knights, and the Maple Leafs. The two points are the most crucial as both teams look to gain ground or keep momentum in the standings, but both sides expect this to be just a little bit more than a regular cross-conference matchup.

A Warm and Loud Welcome?

Marner was teammates with forward Scott Laughton for a few months at the end of the 2025 season. They didn't form the deep bond that Marner forged with Maple Leafs players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, but Laughton knows that Marner's impact was great on the Toronto franchise and fanbase.

"I'm sure it's going to be (pauses) loud," he told reporters ahead of the game.

With all of those mixed emotions, Laughton expects the crowd to be animated and boisterous. Some will loudly boo the former Toronto star, while others may encourage him during his return. What stood out to Laughton more than anything is that Marner was a huge positive during his time in Toronto, and that should be acknowledged.

"Mitch did a lot for this city," he said. "He was a really good player for this team for a while. I was fortunate to play with him for only a short period of time, but he did a lot of good things."

Dec 20, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Return of the Boos?

As optimistic as Laughton is, the crowd in Toronto might not be as pleasant. Some may recall how dismayed the Maple Leafs' fanbase had grown with Marner and Matthews for their playoff failures. The boo birds emerged on more than one occasion at Scotiabank Arena during Marner's final seasons in Toronto. Now, they get the chance to show their "love" once again.

Expectations for Marner in Toronto Return

Marner returning to Toronto is pure fireworks for the NHL. In his first year in Vegas, he's picked up right where he left off with the Maple Leafs, recording 52 points in his first 49 games with the Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo expects Marner to be at his best, and then some.

"There's definitely going to be an extra spring in his step," Carlo said.

Vegas is counting on that to be the case as they push for a win over Toronto. The Maple Leafs are hoping they can spoil Marner's homecoming game. It has the makings of a regular-season classic.

