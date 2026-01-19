Rasmus Andersson Trade Confirms Golden Knights as West Contenders

The Vegas Golden Knights were done with those who questioned their ability to contend for a championship this season. To signal that point, they went out and acquired star defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames in a move that shores up the team’s blue line.

It’s a move that continues to show the hockey world that Vegas is only interested in one thing: winning a Stanley Cup. No matter the cost, the Golden Knights’ leadership has consistently done whatever it takes to take home the ultimate prize at the end of the season, and that’s exactly what the Andersson trade helps them accomplish.

What’s more is that they didn’t even have to dole out that much to acquire the 29-year-old from Sweden. In exchange for parting ways with Andersson, all the Flames asked for was defenseman Zac Whitecloud, a 2027 first-round pick, a conditional 2027 second-round pick and prospect Abram Wiebe. Additionally, Calgary agreed to retain 50% of Andersson’s salary-cap hit for the remainder of the season, which was a massive coup for Vegas. Of course, even if the price had been steeper than it actually was, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Golden Knights were the team to swing on Andersson — that’s just the mindset they operate with. Go big or go home.

The West is Won by the Bold

In a Pacific Division that doesn’t feature many well-rounded squads, Vegas is by far the best positioned to end up on top when everything is said and done. Sure, Edmonton sports the lethal duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but that team isn’t nearly as deep as Vegas is. Even without Andersson, the Golden Knights were still atop the division, but now that they have him, it’s a whole other ballgame. This division is Vegas’ to lose at this point, so long as all the pieces fit together.

But it’s not just the Pacific Division the Golden Knights are eying — they want to win a championship, which means winning the Western Conference.

For months, it’s been assumed that the ultimate survivor of the West would come from the Central Division. After all, that’s where the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, the ever-potent Dallas Stars, and the transcendent Minnesota Wild all reside. Why wouldn’t the winner of the conference come from that group? Well, because the Golden Knights exist, that’s why.

Jan 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates with right wing Mitch Marner (93) and center Tomas Hertl (48) after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Now armed with the firepower of Andersson, Vegas’ roster is just as scary, intimidating and impressive as any other team in the NHL. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin and Pavel Dorofeyev were fantastic on their own. Now throw Andersson into that mix, and this team has the potential to become transcendent.

As one of the newest franchises in the league, Vegas has had to consistently throw caution to the wind in pursuit of greatness. So far, it’s worked. Will its boldness pay off this time? If history is to be believed, then the answer is unequivocally yes, which means that the Golden Knights are once again in contention for a Stanley Cup.

