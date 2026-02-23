Golden Knights' Jack Eichel Joins Elusive Club After Gold Medal

It was a special day for Vegas Golden Knights superstar Jack Eichel. The veteran center was a huge piece of the United States' run to the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, helping the nation end a 46-year gold medal drought.

With Team USA's historic win over Canada, the Golden Knights center joined an elusive club of NHL players.

Not only was this his first gold medal, but it was also yet another level of success in his career. He became the second player ever to win a Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA player, a Stanley Cup, and Olympic gold, joining fellow American Neal Broten. The feat, which is confirmed through league records and , was shared on social media.

Expectations Exceeded for Eichel

Back in 2015, Eichel was one half of a generational duo entering the NHL. He and Connor McDavid went first and second overall in the NHL Draft, and they've been the leaders of the league in the last decade. In 666 NHL games, he's amassed 260 goals and 416 assists for 676 points.

While things didn't quite work out with the team that drafted him, the Buffalo Sabres, he's reached new levels with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was a key member of Vegas's 2023 Stanley Cup run, recording 26 points in 22 games en route to the championship.

Now 29 years old, Eichel is no longer the young prospect supposed to change the league anymore. But he's transformed into one of the best two-way players who can score 90+ points and take a face-off in the defensive zone while defending a lead. He's become everything expected of him and more over his time in the NHL.

Flashback to BU: A Freshman Wunderkind

During the 2014-2015 campaign, Eichel was one of the most electric players outside of the NHL. As a freshman at BU, he was the best player in the nation. Over 40 contests with the college, he recorded 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points.

His performance helped him earn the Hobey Baker Award over Zane Mcintyre and Jimmy Vesey and secured his spot as a top draft pick.

It also set up the expectations that defined his career. Expectations that Eichel has smashed over his 11 seasons in the NHL, especially as he moves into the rare company of being a Stanley Cup, gold medal, and Hobey Baker winner.

