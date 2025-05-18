Jack Eichel Extension Top Priority for Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel have business to take care of. The superstar center enters the final season of his current contract, making him in need of a new as soon as possible.
The Golden Knights are making Eichel's extension a top priority this offseason. The team's general manager, Kelly McCrimmon, recently spoke to the media following the second-round playoff exit. Speaking about Eichel, McCrimmon clarified how highly they value him and their intentions of signing him to a new contract.
"The guy is a tremendous player," he said. "He's one of the top guys in the NHL. He's got great character and great leadership. You see night in and night out what he does for our team. So that will be a really important piece of business for us. I sure hope to keep Jack in our organization. Jack loves it here. I hope we can find common ground and keep him a Golden Knight."
Eichel is coming off the best offensive regular season of his NHL career. Still in the middle of his prime, Eichel is looking to cash in on his next deal, but the Golden Knights organization has been a perfect fit for the star center. Speaking to the Vegas media, he complimented the city of Las Vegas, his teammates, and the organization's entire staff when discussing his views on the team.
"It's a phenomenal place to play hockey, live, and be a part of," he said. "It's a great group of people to come to work with every day. I can't say enough about my teammates, the people in this building, and the people that make this organization what it is. I am super proud to be part of this organization and this city and to represent the Vegas Golden Knights."
Both sides appear interested, which is a great sign for the Golden Knights. They will have to pony up considerable salary and term to keep Eichel around long-term, but it's not a guarantee. With Vegas' championship hopes taking a huge hit following another early playoff exit, the organization may not be willing to meet the demands of their top forward. But what's clear is Vegas is placing the highest priority on getting a deal done with Jack Eichel.
