Golden Knights Lose Star Forward to Injury vs. Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights looked lifeless in their most recent game against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they lost 5-0. But the loss was not the only bad news for head coach Bruce Cassidy and crew.

Star forward Mark Stone left the game in the first period after suffering an injury and did not return to the contest. Stone is one of those players for the Golden Knights that can really put up points and is a great two-way player.

The play that lead to Mark Stone leaving the game in the 1st period. 🔽 pic.twitter.com/ww8Wfz14vA — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 1, 2026

The Golden Knights and their head coaching staff are going to be holding their breath as Stone just recently got back from the Milan Olympics. And if they have to be without him for an extended period of time, that will not be a good thing as they need points this time of year.

If Stone misses time with this recent injury that he suffered, players like Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl and others are going to have to step up. The Knights will have to lean on their depth to replace Stone’s production in the event of the worst-case scenario.

Mar 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Vegas should hope Stone misses little time or at least is back for the playoffs

If Cassidy and company get the worst possible news on this injury that Stone suffered, they likely will hope he is at least back for the playoffs in mid April. Stone has gotten hurt in the past and been back for the playoffs and if this is the case, his return would be at the right time.

Vegas and all other injured playoff teams hope they have their rosters fully healthy for the playoffs. It remains to be seen for now what if any time Stone is going to miss.

But the Knights did not look great against the Penguins once Stone left the game. The Knights in general just looked dysfunctional and all out of sorts trying to find their game and tried to get on the scoreboard but could not.

If this is how the Golden Knights are going to look if Stone is to miss time, they are going to be in for a world of hurt. They need to figure out how to get their game going again and get back on the scoresheet and play the way that they know how to.

Cassidy should be able to help his team adjust and get back to playing the right way. He is one of the league’s best coaches and has led the Knights to a Stanley Cup Championship before, he knows what he is doing.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!