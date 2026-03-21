Several Golden Knights Approaching Milestones vs. Predators

The Golden Knights face Nashville, searching for answers after getting blanked at home. Vegas managed just 28 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth on March 19, marking the latest struggle in an offensive slump that has plagued the team recently.

Mark Stone carries additional motivation into tonight's contest at Bridgestone Arena. The Golden Knights captain sits just four points away from 700 for his career, positioning himself to reach the milestone against a Predators squad Vegas has dominated historically.

The franchise holds a 13-8-2 record against the Predators, and so far has posted a 6-3-2 mark at Bridgestone Arena. But that dominance has been tested, with both Vegas and Nashville having split the wins this season through two meetings, with each team securing one victory on Golden Knights ice.

Milestone Watch

Feb 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) chases during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Shea Theodore approaches a significant career achievement alongside his captain. The defenseman needs just six points to reach 400 for his career while sitting three assists away from 300 as a member of the Golden Knights.

Brett Howden stands two games away from appearing in 300 contests wearing Vegas colors. The forward has provided steady depth production since joining the organization, establishing himself as a reliable contributor across multiple seasons.

Nic Dowd needs seven points to reach 200 for his career, while Ivan Barbashev sits eight assists away from the same milestone. The veterans have delivered consistent two-way play while anchoring checking lines throughout the campaign.

Offensive Struggles

The Golden Knights have failed to generate consistent offensive pressure during their recent stretch. Vegas recorded just 28 shots against Utah while getting shut out by Karel Vejmelka, who turned aside every attempt in the dominant performance.

Jack Eichel leads Vegas with 74 points through 69 games, while Mitch Marner has compiled 69 points across 64 contests. The duo has combined for 100 assists this season, but the Golden Knights need more secondary scoring to support their top offensive weapons.

Pavel Dorofeyev paces Vegas with 34 goals while sitting fourth on the roster with 57 points. The forward has provided scoring depth throughout the campaign, but the Golden Knights require additional contributions from their supporting cast to break through defensively structured opponents.

Special Teams Excellence

The Golden Knights have dominated on the penalty kill during their recent stretch. Vegas has posted a 95.8% success rate across its last nine games, allowing just one power play goal during that span while leading the NHL in that category.

Jeremy Lauzon recorded six hits against Utah and leads all NHL defensemen with 206 hits this season. Keegan Kolesar sits fifth league-wide with 241 hits while posting 41 during March alone, ranking fourth among all players this month.

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