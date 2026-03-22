Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Joins Wayne Gretzky in 1,000 Goal Club

There are plenty of milestones in hockey that are significant -- NHL debut, first goal, first hat trick -- and then there are those that feel almost impossible. Scoring his 1,000th career goal, Alex Ovechkin has offically crossed into the seemingly impossible milestone.

For nearly the entire 2024-25 season, the spotlight on Ovechkin was following his "GR8 Chase" to 895 goals, aiming to surpass hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's regular season record. As the goals got closer, every game for the Washington Capitals turned into a moment of anticipation. The chase defined a narrative around him, how close he could get and whether he could pass the "Great One."

Scoring his 1,000th goal combined between the regular season and playoffs is just another record that Ovechkin can mark off. While he does have a ways to go to match Gretzky's career regular season and playoff record of 1,016, he has reframed history entirely. Scoring 1,000 goals in the NHL demands more than just elite talent, it requires durability, adapability, and an unmatched consistecy over 22 years of the game.

Mar 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on from the ice after scoring his 1,000th career goal in regular season and playoffs combined against the Colorado Avalanche at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ovechkin was selected first overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 1,561 regular season games, scoring a total of 1,675 points (922 goals, 753 assists) and 161 playoff games, scoring 77 goals and 70 assists.

From the moment he entered the league, Ovechkin has been an elite scorer with 106 points in his rookie year alone. His game is built around power, precision and one of the most recognizable shots in hockey. Over time, systems have evolved and defense has adjusted, but Ovechkin has always remained consistent, finding space, setting up in his "office" and scoring goals in a way that has become as inevitable as it is iconic.

Last season's GR8 Chase to 895 drew many headlines, but it served as a reminder of how extraordinary Ovechkin's career has been. Every step -- or goal -- towards that record added to a total that only a few players have ever been.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Ovechkin has scored 26 goals and 27 assists across 70 games. The Capitals currently sit 16th in the league and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. While they likely will not make playoffs this season, Ovechkin is still breaking records, like he always has.

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