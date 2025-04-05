Wayne Gretzky Sends Message to Capitals' Alex Ovechkin
The NHL is on the cusp of witnessing history as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has moved into a tie with Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leader in goals. Ovechkin needs just one more to pass the Gretzky, and the Great One is on hand to celebrate the end of the journey.
Gretzky was in Washington as the Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, the same game that saw Ovechkin potted a pair of goals to reach No. 894. Before scoring the record-tying goal, Gretzky talked about how important it is for Ovechkin and for hockey that he’s there for the iconic moment.
“The integrity of the game,” Gretzky said. “When I was breaking Gordie Howe’s record, he was there. I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I’ll be here.”
Gretzky went on to talk about the lineage of the NHL and how the greatest players are always around to pass the torch to the next generation in some way.
“That’s the National Hockey League, right?” Gretzky said. “From [Jean] Beliveau, to Howe, [Bobby] Orr, [Mario] Lemieux, [Mark] Messier. You pass it down.”
Gretzky also noted that when/if someone comes along and challenges Ovechkin for the all-time goals record, he hopes Ovechkin is there to pass along the tradition.
“I hope… if somebody breaks Alex’s record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand.”
Gretzky surpassed Howe in March of 1994 with goal No. 802 to become the all-time leader in goals. He’s held the record for 31 years, eventually finishing with 894 in his career. Ovechkin needs just one more to hit 895 and has at least one more season to add to the total.
When it’s all said and done, though, the Great One is hopeful the Great 8 will be there to congratulate whoever challenges to take the mantle as the next all-time best goal scorer.
