Capitals' Ryan Leonard Sidelined for Extended Period

The Washington Capitals have been having a promising season so far, as they are riding an 18-9 overall record. Situated at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings, they have been an imposing competitor to face. Not to mention, they are ranked No. 1 in the Eastern Conference

However, the Carolina Hurricanes aren't far behind, as they're also carrying an 18-9 record, closely followed by the New York Islanders (17-11). Unfortunately, injuries have started to plague the Capitals, which could negatively impact their placement in the standings if they continue on this trajectory.

Last week, the Capitals faced the Anaheim Ducks (19-10), ultimately dropping the matchup 4-3. To further the disappointment, one of Washington's key right-wingers suffered a grueling injury during the first period. Ryan Leonard, 20, collided with Ducks' defenseman Jacob Trouba, ultimately forcing the injured forward off the ice.

Washington's Latest Injury Sidelines Leonard

Following the matchup, it wasn't clear how long Leonard would be out, but Washington received some dreadful news today. According to Capitals PR, the young star is grappling with a shoulder injury, which is going to leave him out of commission for approximately 3-4 weeks. According to NHL.com, he also suffered facial injuries, but he was not found to have a head injury. Considering Washington's impressive performance, this is a discouraging setback for the franchise.

#Caps Ryan Leonard sustained a shoulder injury during the game on Dec. 5 in Anaheim. Based on the injury and the expected course of rehabilitation, his projected recovery time is approximately 3-4 weeks. — Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2025

Despite his young age, Leonard has been a key player for the Capitals this season. As the eighth pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, expectations were already set quite high, but he has not shied away from capitalizing on opportunities. Across 29 games this year, he has recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Injuries Continue to Strike

Dec 3, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37), Washington Capitals right winger Ryan Leonard (9), and center Ethen Frank (53) pursue the puck in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Alongside Leonard on the injured reserve are defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Carlson is reported to be a game-time decision for their upcoming matchup against the Hurricanes tonight, but he appears to be heading in the right direction.

The Capitals appeared to be riding out their 2025 campaign on a surge until now, but once their injured trio returns to the ice, it's likely the franchise will be able to bounce back. With the NHL season in full swing, injuries seem to be catching players left and right, and this is no different for Washington. Now is the time for the Capitals to step up and start filling in the games if they want to maintain their lead in the conference.

