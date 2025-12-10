Rangers Provide Injury Update on Young Enforcer

Per New York Rangers' head coach Mike Sullivan, Matt Rempe has returned to skating.

The coach revealed while talking with the media on Dec. 9 that Rempe — a young enforcer who was averaging 9:48 TOI across nine games played this year — has returned to the ice with the Rangers' skills coaching and has also returned to practice/group skating in a non-contact jersey. This update comes after Rempe was placed on long term injured reserve following an on-ice bout against Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks in late October.

Sullivan said Rempe was skating for the Rangers at group practice in a non-contact jersey.

"He skated a fair amount on his own with our skills coaches. The next step is to get him around the group in a team setting in a non-contact jersey, that's what he was today," Sullivan said in regards to Rempe's timeline to return to play. "He will participate like that. And then obviously the final step is to get him into game real scenarios.”

Mike Sullivan talks about Matt Rempe's timeline to return to play pic.twitter.com/nznxOITfkK — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 9, 2025

Rempe's injury was currently listed as upper body, but rumors have circulated that he was suffering from a broken thumb. A broken thumb is logical, with many having pointed out that it appeared one of Rempe's hand makes hard contact with Reaves' helmet during the previously mentioned fight.

Sullivan's update comes as the Rangers are currently standing with 34 points in the Metropolitan Division and have a 15-12-4 overall record. The Rangers next see action at the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 10; puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Matt Rempe on the practice ice today for the Rangers pic.twitter.com/qNqKVHMdaL — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 9, 2025

Rempe was originally selected in the sixth-round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He is 6-foot-9 and weighs 261 pounds, with 11 points across his career. At 23, he in the midst of his third season in the NHL across five goals and six assists. He has one goal through nine games and is plus-1. "Remps" primarily plays on a line with Adam Edström and Sam Carrick. Rempe also plays to the front of the net on the Rangers' second power-play unit.

Rempe quickly worked is way up as a fan favorite for the New York fanbase due to the entertainment he brings to the game. In his absence, the Rangers made several transactions with the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rempe previously played played three seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds before entering league play.

