Capitals HC Explains Timing Behind Pierre-Luc Dubois Return

Pierre-Luc Dubois will play his first game since October 31 when the Washington Capitals host the Nashville Predators tonight. The 27-year-old center underwent surgery in early November to repair injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles, sidelining him for what became a three-month recovery process.

The Capitals could have waited until after the Olympic break to activate Dubois. Washington has nearly three weeks off beginning the end of this week, giving the team time to ease him back into action without the pressure of playoff positioning battles.

Instead, head coach Spencer Carbery made the decision to get Dubois into the lineup for one game before the pause. The reasoning behind the timing reveals a carefully planned approach to managing the center's return.

Strategic Use of Olympic Break

Carbery explained the thought process behind activating Dubois before the Olympic break rather than waiting until late February.

"The reason why is to get him into a game, then he has three weeks or two weeks and comes back, and he's got over that obstacle and has that first game under his belt," Carbery said.

"Then he can use the break. He has plans to utilize that and get back to practices when we return," he continued.

The approach allows Dubois to knock off the rust from his first game action in three months, then spend the Olympic break working on specific areas that need improvement.

He admitted before the game that timing, execution, cardio, and hands all require attention after such a long absence. Carbery made clear this is a process rather than an immediate fix. The coach tempered expectations for what Dubois can provide right away after missing 52 games.

"That's a lot of games and a long time," Carbery said. "Getting his feet back under him is going to take some time — the timing of it, handling the puck, the nerves of it. Getting him back is a positive step, but there are no ill-conceived notions of him coming in and putting a cape on and saving the world. It's going to be a process."

Playoff Push Continues

Dubois skated in practice this week on a line with Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson. The Capitals desperately need offensive help as they battle for a Metropolitan Division playoff spot. Washington sits four points behind the New York Islanders for fifth place in the division after falling to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Capitals are 28-23-7 and currently outside the playoff picture with just 30.8 percent postseason odds, according to MoneyPuck. The team returns from the Olympic break on February 25 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena.

Dubois will have nearly three weeks to prepare for that stretch run with the season's stakes growing higher. With Alex Ovechkin continuing to turn back the clock, and now their 2C back in the lineup, the Capitals need to really push it in during the home stretch if they want to see the postseason.

