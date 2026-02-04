Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Surprises Figure Skater With Gift Before Olympics

While he remains focused on the remainder of his NHL career with the Washington Capitals, league star and Russia's Alex Ovechkin has previously competed in three prior Olympics — 2006, 2010 and 2014.

While he won't be appearing this year, Ovechkin will still be present in some form at the rapidly approaching Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA figure skater Ilia Malinin, who is lovingly known as the "Quad God" will be wearing Ovechkin's laces at the upcoming Winter Olympics. He was spotted wearing the yellow laces while practicing on Feb. 2 and has since revealed to the media that they were a gift from Ovechkin himself.

"Honestly, I'm in disbelief," Malinin said via NBC4 Washington on Ovechkin gifting him the iconic yellow laces."It's just a gift from him and he's supporting me and wishing me good luck in these Olympics. It's just really nice to have something like that status being supportive of me and coming from that D.C., Virginia area. It's such an honor and I'm so grateful for his support."

Malinin is a two-time world champion (2024, 2025) and a three-time Grand Prix Final champion (2023, 2024, 2025). The Fairfax, Virginia native is one of the most decorated and talented men's figure skaters to compete in the sport.

Ovechkin Represented at 2026 Winter Olympics Via Ilia Malinin

Ovechkin is known as an all-time league great. The star has posted a whopping 1,670 points (919 goals, 751 assists) across 1,549 games played.

Feb 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Per Capitals beat reporter Sammi Silber, the Capitals have also previously connected with several other local figure skaters — multiple Washington players attended the "Legacy On Ice" event and paid tribute to the skating community after a mid-air collision over the Potomac River killed 28 members of the US Figure Skating community including youth athletes, parents and coaches.

Malinin is also a four-time U.S. national champion (2022-2023, 2023-2024, 2024-2025, 2025-2026).

He is considered the favorite to win gold in the men’s figure skating event at Milano Cortina.

Very cool, Ilia Malinin — Virginia native — wearing Alex Ovechkin's laces at the Olympics in Milan.



(📸: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) https://t.co/FSViPNWeDh pic.twitter.com/IFNIZirXTT — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) February 2, 2026

Ovechkin made headlines across the skating world when he broke Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with goal No. 895 against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin during a 4-1 loss at UBS Arena on April 6, 2025.

He is now the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history. Ovechkin was also named to the Olympic All-Star Team in 2006.

The Capitals will also be represented at the upcoming Winter Olympics; with Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson set for Team Canada while Martin Fehervary will be on the roster for Team Slovakia.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!