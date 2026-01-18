Top Forwards for Capitals to Target

The Washington Capitals are one of many teams in the Eastern Conference stuck in the thick of the playoff race. The Caps are a single point back of the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division and three points back of the final Wild Card spot in the East.

As the Winter Olympics break nears and the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the Capitals have made it clear how they can improve. The team's general manager, Chris Patrick, recently stated the team is pursuing a "higher-end" winger.

Every team is trying to improve their roster and their Stanley Cup chances, which is why the market for top-tier wingers is so difficult to navigate. Patrick has to make an attempt, however, as this could be the final run in the Alex Ovechkin-era. Thankfully, there are a few realistic options on the table.

Andre Burakovsky - Reunion in D.C.?

It's been 13 years since the Capitals selected Andre Burakovsky in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft, and it might be perfect timing for a reunion with the 30-year-old winger. With 10 goals and 30 points in 43 games this year, he's been an excellent even-strength and power-play forward, exactly what the Caps need.

He's also one of the fairly priced options available. He carries a $5.5 million cap hit through the 2027 season, which Washington could easily absorb for the rest of this and next season.

Jan 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Artemi Panarin - The Big Fish

This would be the ultimate dream acquisition for the Capitals. Pending unrestricted free agent Artemi Panarin would be the ideal top-six winger to add to the Washington lineup. A fellow Russian for Ovechkin, the two could fuel a legitimate run to the Cup.

The obvious hurdle would be the return the New York Rangers are searching for. Panarin is leading the Rangers in scoring with 54 points in 48 games. He's still a high-scoring player, and the two teams are rivals in the Metro; that means the Rangers will play hardball in any negotiations. But the truth is that any NHL fan would love to see Ovi and Panarin making a run together.

Jonathan Toews - Veteran Depth for Cup Run

With the injury to Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson banged up, the Caps might prioritize adding a center. That market is even thinner, but there is a Stanley Cup winner who has been playing much better in his first season back after a long layoff.

Jonathan Toews returned after two seasons away from the game, and he's looked impressive since the new year. He's scored goals in four of the last five games, raising his season totals to seven goals and 18 points in 47 contests.

Toews would give the Caps a depth center who could play up and down the lineup during a playoff run. It might also give him a final chance to pursue a championship.

Now, Toews is a Manitoba native. He came out of retirement and chose to play with Winnipeg so he could be close to home. Would Toews be interested in playing elsewhere? That's the biggest holdup in any potential deal, but he fills a hole for the Caps.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!