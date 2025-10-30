Jets' Jonathan Toews Facing Former Team for First Time
Jonathan Toews’ return to the ice has been a phenomenal story. After having to step away from the game for more than a year due to health issues stemming from long COVID and chronic inflammatory response syndrome, he returned at the start of this season. He signed a one-year deal with his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets.
But that’s not where the 37-year-old, who’s bound for the Hall of Fame, made his name known. For all of his career before his unfortunate illness, Toews was a star for the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that drafted him third overall in the 2006 NHL Draft. He made such an impact there that at the start of the 2008 campaign, the Blackhawks made Toews their captain. He was just 20 years old, making him the youngest captain in team history and the third-youngest in NHL history up to that point.
Toews helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2014-15. He even earned the Conn Smythe Trophy for his performance in the first of those title runs. It's safe to say that without Toews' leadership and excellence on the ice, it's hard to imagine the Blackhawks having as much success as they did.
Toews Lines Up Opposite the Team That Made Him a Legend
Tonight, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, the Jets — with Toews by their side — will look to continue their hot start to the season at the expense of the Blackhawks. For many, it’ll be an odd sight, as images of Toews in a Chicago sweater flood the memories of fans young and old. Toews, on the other hand, is ready for the moment.
“I’ll be ready, that’s for sure,” Toews said of tonight’s meeting several weeks ago in an interview with The Athletic.
The Jets have gotten off to a fast start, sitting in third place in the Central Division with 14 points. They trail only the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche, who are tied at the top with 16 points apiece.
To the surprise of some, Toews has been an integral piece of the puzzle for the Jets early on. Through 10 games, he’s scored twice and added three assists. While those numbers may not match what he produced in his Chicago heyday, they still show that Toews has plenty left in the tank for a team trying to make the most of its championship window. At the least, he’s clearly been trusted by Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel, who has been utilizing the veteran on the second line alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo.
His presence at center has been especially important given that the Jets have been without key players at that position, such as Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti, for the entire season. While those two are expected back sometime within the next month, the insurance that Toews has provided has been invaluable.
Winning tonight won’t come as easily as previously expected, as the Blackhawks won’t be a pushover. The young players skating at the United Center have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. Led by Connor Bedard, who just recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career a couple of nights ago, Chicago has won three of its last five games. If Toews is to give the Blackhawks a little taste of the medicine he dished out in their uniform for all those years, it’s going to be a challenge.
