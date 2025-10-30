Blackhawks’ Nick Foligno Joins Father in NHL History
Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno made NHL history when he earned the secondary assist on a Colton Dach goal early in the first period against the Ottawa Senators. That assist marked the 600th point of his long and successful hockey career. While reaching 600 points is impressive on its own, the story doesn’t end there.
Foligno’s father, Mike, also enjoyed a remarkable NHL career, scoring 727 points from 1979 to 1994. With both father and son reaching at least 600 points, they join six other father-son duos who have achieved the same milestone.
The Road to 600
Foligno has been with the Blackhawks since 2023, when he was traded from the Boston Bruins in a deal that also brought Taylor Hall to the Windy City. After one year in Chicago, Foligno was named the 36th team captain in Blackhawks history.
Since then, he has been a stout leader in the locker room, and even in his older age has been a steady hand on the left wing. He scored 37 points in his first season with the Blackhawks and then put up 35 last season. In 2025, his scoring had been minimal through six games, but he broke through last night against the Ottawa Senators, notching two assists, his first points since Oct. 13 against the Utah Mammoth.
It also had to feel good to achieve such a momentous accomplishment against the team that drafted him 19 years ago. Foligno was selected 28th overall by the Senators in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and played in Canada’s capital for five seasons before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012. He had the best seasons of his career in Columbus and now is thriving on a Blackhawks team that is surprising the hockey world with each passing win.
Mike Foligno’s 727 points are impressive, but it could have been so much more had his production not fallen off a cliff following the 1989-90 campaign. In his first 11 seasons in the NHL — with the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres — he put up 662 points. However, in the final four seasons, he tallied just 65.
Nonetheless, the father-son duo entered an exclusive club filled with some of the most legendary hockey players to ever play the game.
An Exclusive Club Fit for Royalty
The NHL has long been a familial enterprise, with certain dynasties rising and dominating the league for years. Yet only seven “royal families” have been able to climb the mountain and each score 600 points.
Gordie and Mark Howe kicked off the trend, as “Mr. Hockey” had 1,850 career points and Mark had 742. Bobby Hull’s 1,170 points, alongside his son Brett’s 1,391, make them the only father-son tandem to each have over 1,000 points in their hockey careers. Peter and Paul Stastny are also part of the club, with 1,239 and 676, respectively.
Not counting the Folignos, three other father-son duos have reached the milestone in just the past six years. In 2019, Alexander Steen scored his 600th point, joining his father, Thomas, who finished his career with 817. Last season, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk passed the 600-point mark, putting him and his father, Keith, in the exclusive club. Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander also crossed the 600-point threshold toward the end of last season, joining his father, Michael, who tallied 679 points over a 17-year NHL career.
