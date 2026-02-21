Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Gets Chance at Elusive Championship Victory

Connor Hellebuyck enters the Olympic gold medal game with dominant tournament statistics and surging confidence.

The Winnipeg Jets goaltender leads all Olympic netminders with a 4-0 record, a 1.23 goals-against average, and a .947 save percentage heading into the championship showdown against Canada.

Hellebuyck made 22 saves in Team USA's 6-2 semifinal victory over Slovakia yesterday to set up another meeting with Jordan Binnington. Asked about his confidence level after the win, Hellebuyck delivered an emphatic response. "All-time high," Hellebuyck said.

That confidence will be tested against Binnington, who has proven he can win the biggest games of his career. Hellebuyck faces something he has never accomplished before: capturing a championship trophy or medal when everything is on the line.

Championship Pedigree

Binnington owns two defining victories when the stakes reached their peak. The St. Louis Blues goaltender made 32 saves in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, backstopping a 4-1 victory at TD Garden to deliver the franchise's first championship.

Since then, Binnington has elevated his game again last year in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. He stopped 31 shots to defeat the USA, and Hellebuyck surrendered three goals on 27 shots in the loss. But while his Canadian counterpart brings Stanley Cup glory, the US netminder is a two-time Vezina Trophy holder.

Ironically, these goalies met last season when Binnington started Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round for the Blues against Hellebuyck and the Jets. Binnington could not hold a 3-1 lead as Winnipeg scored twice in the final two minutes before winning in double overtime.

Game Seven Experience

Lukas Cingel of Slovakia in action with Brock Faber and Connor Hellebuyck of United States in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Hellebuyck has won critical Game 7 matchups during his career. He defeated the Nashville Predators in the second round during 2019 and beat the Blues in last season's first round after that dramatic comeback victory. Those wins were significant but never carried championship hardware.

First-round and second-round victories parallel the quarterfinal and semifinal wins Hellebuyck has already secured at Milano Cortina 2026 to reach this point. But the fact remains that the Jets' goalie has never reached the Stanley Cup Finals, with his highest being the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

Gold Medal Stage

The Game against Canada offers Hellebuyck his first finals victory. The Santagiulia Arena represents the opportunity to capture his first major championship. Meanwhile, Team USA seeks its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice triumph at Lake Placid in 1980.

Canada enters as the favorite, pursuing its third consecutive Olympic title in tournaments featuring NHL players. Puck drops at 8:10 a.m. ET with Hellebuyck finally getting his chance to prove he can deliver when the biggest trophy is within reach against a goaltender who has already proven that ability twice.

