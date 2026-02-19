Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Powering USA With Top Goalie Numbers

Four elite goaltenders bring exceptional numbers into Olympic semifinals at Milano Cortina 2026. Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck leads the quartet with leading statistics that position the United States as favorites to reach the gold medal game.

His .958 save percentage through three tournament games represents the tournament's best performance among goaltenders still competing for medals. The semifinal goaltending battle features Hellebuyck alongside Nashville Predators starter Juuse Saros, Minnesota Wild prospect Samuel Hlavaj and St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington.

Hellebuyck stopped 68 of 71 shots through three Olympic appearances for the United States. His 0.98 goals-against average accompanies the elite save percentage as he faces Slovakia in the semifinal at Santagiulia Arena.

The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner delivered 28 saves during Team USA's 2-1 overtime victory over Sweden. The 32-year-old three-time Vezina Trophy winner made crucial stops throughout the quarterfinal. His best save came on Lucas Raymond in the second period.

Hellebuyck robbed the Swedish winger of what appeared to be a certain goal. He held Sweden scoreless until Mika Zibanejad scored with 91 seconds remaining in regulation.

Experienced Veterans Battle

Saros brings a .946 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average into Canada's semifinal matchup. The Predators netminder made 91 saves through four Olympic games as Finland advanced past Switzerland in overtime. His performance rebounded strongly after Finland's opening loss to Slovakia.

Binnington anchors Canada's gold medal pursuit with solid numbers despite early tournament questions about his reliability. The Blues goaltender posted a .922 save percentage and 1.65 goals-against average through 59 saves.

His breakaway stop on Martin Necas in the final minute against Czechia sent Canada to overtime. Mitch Marner scored the winning goal to advance Canada past the quarterfinals.

Slovakia's Breakout Star

Hlavaj emerged as one of the tournament's most pleasant surprises for Slovakia's medal run. The Iowa Wild netminder leads all semifinal goalies with 110 saves while posting a .932 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average.

His 25-save performance against Germany secured Slovakia's 6-2 quarterfinal victory. The 22-year-old prospect made 39 saves in Slovakia's opening upset over Finland. His exceptional play answered Slovakia's biggest question mark entering the tournament.

Medal Round Awaits

Canada faces Finland before the United States meets Slovakia later the same afternoon. The semifinal winners advance to the gold medal game while the losers compete the day before for bronze.

Hellebuyck's historic statistics position him as the semifinal favorite. Each netminder proved capable of stealing games during the quarterfinal round. The semifinals will determine which two goaltenders battle for Olympic gold.