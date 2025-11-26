Mick Schumacher Reveals The Real Reason Behind His IndyCar Switch

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing officially announced Mick Schumacher to its IndyCar team on Monday, marking his return to single-seater racing for the first time since he represented the Haas F1 team in 2022.

The move will have the German driver racing the No. 47 Honda for the full season, taking on all 17 tracks, including six ovals and the iconic Indy 500.

After a successful test in Indianapolis, Schumacher will make history as the first member of his family to compete in the series.

Why IndyCar was a 'long-term' career move

Mick Schumacher Interview IndyCar | Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones

After a two-year stint in both Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship, Schumacher's newest venture is a career move he believes offers a new challenge.

“Well, I think that ultimately for me, it was just interesting to explore that single-seater route again and kind of be more settled in it,” he said on the decision-making process. “Obviously to me, IndyCar was the best option. I just had to confirm to myself and to everybody around me that this is something I could see myself doing long-term.

"Therefore, I think the decision-making process was pretty simple. It was just trying to figure out how committed I would be, and obviously I wouldn’t be here if I weren’t 100 percent committed."

Mick Schumacher shares what excites him most about IndyCar

Mick Schumacher RLL Test | Penske Entertainment: James Black

The 26-year-old added that IndyCar’s racing appealed to him, particularly because of its unpredictability.

While that is one factor, he also appreciates the accountability that comes with single-seater racing, given the nature of the sport.

“It’s great. I think it’s the way it should be. I think it’s great that you have so many different potential winners. It is down to you to really dig deep and try to get everything out of yourself. Yeah, I’m very excited about it, and I think there’s lots to look forward to,” he said.

“I think it reminds me a little bit of the good old karting days. I think it’s pretty similar to how WEC racing was. There’s a lot of side-by-side and maybe a little touch here and there.

"From what I understand, the cars are pretty robust, as well, when it comes to side-by-side action, and I’ve talked to a couple of other drivers and they really enjoy the racing side of things.

“I think for me, it was really just about getting into my own car and doing that, feeling that, and being able to take the opportunities that are given to me. Therefore, yeah, I’m just purely excited for the great racing that there will be and the fun it will bring.”