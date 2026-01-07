All About Oscar Piastri's Parents, Chris and Nicole Piastri, And Sisters Hattie, Edie & Mae

Oscar Piastri might be a youngster in terms of his Formula One tenure so far, as he will enter his fourth season in 2026, but members of his family are already well known to F1 fans online.

Although he was not able to claim the 2025 Drivers' World Championship - that achievement went to McLaren teammate Lando Norris - he is still one of the most beloved drivers on the grid.

Like many modern racers, Piastri's family supported and funded his career growing up. But who are Oscar Piastri's family members, including his father, mother, and siblings?

Oscar Piastri's father, Chris Piastri

Oscar Piastri's dad, Chris Piastri, was born in 1973 and played a big part in Oscar's career after finding success with his business HP Tuners, which he started in 2003.

His company specializes in modifying a variety of vehicles, with the ultimate ambition to help customers "drive your vehicle the way it was meant to be driven."

Chris also sponsored his son's karting career through his company and even worked as a mechanic on Oscar's car when he was competing in national championships.

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri

Oscar's mother, Nicole Piastri, is perhaps the most well-known in the family behind Oscar himself. She has amassed over 150,000 followers on her X (formerly Twitter) account and is known for her humor and wit, as well as being a huge supporter of her son's F1 ambitions.

So proud ❤️ (and bloody happy this season is over!) pic.twitter.com/TVulRHMLBW — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) December 7, 2025

Despite her huge amount of love for Oscar, the initial virality she achieved online was often at her son's expense, including revealing that his grandmother used to put cocoa in his play-dough and claiming he had fake tanned.

Aside from her online activity, Nicole frequently attended Oscar's races growing up, and it is clear they have a strong relationship, with Oscar taking no issue with his mother making jokes about him.

MORE: Oscar Piastri Net Worth

Oscar Piastri's siblings

Oscar Piastri has three siblings, who are all his sisters - Hattie, Edie and Mae Piastri.

Oscar Piastri Family | IMAGO / AAP

Hattie is the most well-known, as, like her mother, she has achieved significant success on social media, having over 250,000 followers and seven million likes on her TikTok account. She has revealed information about her life on the platform, including that she is studying a music degree.

Edie and Mae lead a private life, although Oscar did dedicate his Spanish Grand Prix win in 2025 to Edie.