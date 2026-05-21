Conor Daly’s Enchanté Collection Makes a Statement About IndyCar’s Cultural Potential

Motorsport, by and large, thanks to Formula 1, has spent the better part of the last decade proving that fandom is no longer bound to the confines of the track or the three days of a race weekend.

Many fans love to compare Formula 1 and IndyCar, so we will do the same. IndyCar has traditionally operated differently from F1's racing product. In IndyCar, the racing itself accounts for about 90% of coverage and 'attention', while Formula 1 toes the line of media conglomerate, business conference, branding machine, and motorsport.

That different approach that IndyCar brings to the racing world is part of what makes Conor Daly's collaboration with Daniel Ricciardo's lifestyle brand, Enchanté, feel like more than just another merchandise drop.

On the surface, the launch is straightforward: a limited-edition Enchanté 500 collection timed to the biggest month and race on the IndyCar calendar. However, when sitting down with Grand Prix on SI, Daly made it clear the partnership represents something larger – the evolving relationship in the motorsport world between drivers, fans, and the culture surrounding racing.

Beyond Traditional Racing Merchandise

For Daly, the appeal of the collaboration began with the fact that it never felt like standard racing merch, something that only a few other drivers like O'Ward and Malukas have leaned into recently.

Conor Daly Enchanté 500 Collection | Courtesy of Enchanté

Apparel has long followed a familiar formula in motorsport: sponsor logos, team branding, a large number on the back, and a last name... frankly, some fans could make a convincing case that they're a part of the team, working. That's not what Daly wanted here.

"This whole deal that we did is very much lifestyle. It doesn’t have all the sponsors. It doesn’t have a picture of our car. But it is still me. We can get a little bit more creative than just the regular racing merch. I’m a big fan of Enchanté because I like it and I bought it. It’s the only brand I’ve actually purchased from in racing." Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

That distinction matters, particularly as motorsport fans increasingly engage with drivers as personalities, not just drivers. Especially for someone like Daly with his popular 'Speed Street' podcast and fan-facing personality.

Conor Daly Enchanté 500 | Courtesy of Enchanté

Similarly, that creative approach aligns naturally with Enchanté’s identity. Enchanté was designed to live outside traditional team merchandise, leaning more into lifestyle wear, nostalgia, and international racing culture.

"We've always had just the the fairly basic racing merch. So this is just another effort to expand our horizons a little bit. I just I just think it's a really cool partnership for people who just like racing. We can just appreciate the fact that like maybe we [racing drivers] all do actually enjoy each other's company sometimes or we support each other from different sides of the world." Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

As Daly said, he wasn't just a natural fit for the brand, but was already a legitimate customer in his own right.

From Las Vegas Conversation to Indianapolis Launch

The collaboration itself came together in a way that feels fitting for two drivers with a genuine friendship. According to Daly, the initial conversation came during last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

He connected with Ricciardo and the Enchanté team socially before the conversation turned into something that felt significantly more tangible.

"We literally were at a bar. I was meeting his whole team of the Enchanté guys, and they were super good dudes. One conversation led to another, and by the end of that weekend, we were all kind of like 'alright, let's actually sit down.'" Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

That organic origin story helps explain why the partnership feels authentic rather than overly manufactured. It also reinforces something Daly believes matters in motorsport right now: different motorsports should not stand alone as individual products – there is no secret competition.

"People are so trying to fight a battle for each one instead of being like, you know what? Actually, there’s really cool racing all across the world. We can definitely coexist. For example, Daniel is obviously Formula 1 land, but he loves racing." Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

With Ricciardo preparing to attend his first Indianapolis 500 as a fan, the collaboration naturally brings Formula 1 attention into IndyCar’s biggest event, which is a moment Daly sees as positive for the sport for a breadth of reasons.

IndyCar’s Fan Culture Opportunity

Daly has long been one of IndyCar's most outspoken voices when it comes to the need for broader marketing, fan engagement, and touchpoints that extend well beyond apparel.

Conor Daly Enchanté Garage | Courtesy of Enchanté

Formula 1's commercial ecosystem has increasingly pushed brands towards this new expectation of experiential marketing in the form of activations, lounges, events, and fan-first moments that make sponsorship feel tangible rather than logo-driven.

IndyCar does not operate with the same budgets, but Daly believes the underlying opportunity remains.

"You have to show people [as a brand] that you're committed to the sport. It just takes one. No one can see this with this giant merch store [pictured above] - we should have two of those. Then you have some that are purely dedicated to fan engagement. When I had the U.S. Air Force as a partner, they had a whole setup in here with a fighter jet and kids were getting in there." Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

He pointed to Java House as one example of a partner actively engaging fans in a meaningful way rather than simply placing a logo on a race car. The brand has now expanded its presence on nearly every IndyCar track, in nearly every media center, and has two title sponsorship placements in Arlington and Laguna Seca.

Java House Sponsorship - Grand Prix of Arlington | Penske Entertainment, Chris Jones

As the series continues growing, Daly sees room for more of that kind of thinking – similar to that of Java House. Not necessarily because IndyCar needs to mimic Formula 1 exactly, but because modern sports fandom increasingly expects deeper interaction. And through deeper sponsor involvement, the eyes on the sport compound exponentially.

Indianapolis Is the Perfect Launchpad

The timing of the collaboration is no accident. The Indianapolis 500 remains one of motorsport's most unique and, of course, largest cultural events globally. There's a reason it has earned its title as the 'Largest Single-Day Sporting Event in the World', but the 500 is much bigger than just the race itself.

Traditions stretch across several generations, the city transforms around the event, veteran drivers and team members struggle to explain its scale, and, most importantly, it has its own month – the Month of May.

Conor Daly Enchanté 500 with Dog | Courtesy of Enchanté

With Ricciardo making his first trip to Indianapolis for the race, Daly already knows the moment that may land hardest.

"I hope he has enough time to kind of take in the start line experience. When you’re out there and everyone goes silent to honor the troops and fallen soldiers, then you’ve got the national anthem... that stuff is such a crazy thing to see.” Conor Daly, #23 Dreyer Reinbold

That emotional weight of the 500 is part of what makes this collaboration feel particularly well-timed. While the Enchanté 500 drop may have begun as a merchandise launch, the larger conversation it opens is about where IndyCar culture can go next – even beyond the Indianapolis 500.

If Daly’s perspective is any indication, that future may look far more expansive than the sport has traditionally allowed itself to imagine. Fans, teams, and drivers alike are looking forward to that vision becoming a reality.