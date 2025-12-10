F1 Academy Calendar Released With The Addition Of A Famed F1 Circuit
F1 Academy has rapidly grown in popularity as the all-female support series races at tracks around the world alongside their Formula 1 counterpart.
Along with a Netflix 'hit' docuseries, the women involved in F1 Academy have grown exponentially in popularity both through racing fans around the globe and blockbuster partnerships including Gatorade, American Express, Charlotte Tilbury, LEGO, and the F1 teams themselves.
F1 Academy's 4th season on the racing calendar marks a return to some of the series' biggest stages around the world with a seven-weekend schedule alongside F1 Races in each country. There are two races each weekend, totaling 14 races in the F1 Academy Championship.
F1 Academy 2026 Calendar
Six of the seven F1 Academy races will be held at tracks that the woman have raced on in prior seasons, with a heavy emphasis on the large crowds in North America. There is one exciting and famed addition to the calendar though.
Race Location
Date
China Grand Prix (Shangai)
March 13 - 15, 2026
Saudia Arabia Grand Prix (Jeddah)
April 17 - 19, 2026
Canada Grand Prix (Montreal)
May 22-24, 2026
British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
July 3 - 5, 2026
Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)
August 21 - 23, 2026
United States Grand Prix (Austin)
October 23 - 25, 2026
Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)
November 19 - 21, 2026
The addition of Silverstone to the F1 Academy calendar marks a significant moment for the series at one of the most famed tracks in the world. Notably, the Managing Director of the series, Susie Wolff, made her F1 Free Practice Debut there in 2014 — a full circle moment for the figurehead of the series.
Many Formula 1 fans have hoped for an F1 Season finale in Las Vegas after its debut in 2023, and F1 Academy has answered that call for the second year in a row. Susie Wolff remarked on the visibility and momentum that the series has received across motorsport, reflected in the race locations on the calendar.
"Silverstone and Austin are two fantastic additions to our 2026 roster, and returning to five established races gives us our strongest calendar yet, closing once again in Las Vegas where we aim to finish the season with the same style and flair we delivered this year.”Susie Wolff, F1 Academy
While the champions of F1 Academy are the only drivers who receive the ultimate title and reward of a fully funded seat in a 'higher series', the visibility that the F1 Academy drivers have gained through partners, F1 Team Driver Academies, and more are working to develop the careers of series 'graduates' further.
Lia Block, a recent 'graduate' of the F1 Academy Series and Williams Driver Academy, chatted with Grand Prix on SI about the sponsor and social media visibility gained through the series at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
"There's been a very big shift in the last couple of years with that dynamic [social presence vs racing]. It is becoming even more 50/50, but at my core I'm a racing driver and that's what I'm here to do. I always remind myself that visibility allows me to do what I love. The outreach of being able to reach young girls' eyes and bring them into a sport that they wouldn't have known could be made into a career otherwise is a massive benefit."Lia Block, Former F1 Academy Driver
As Block commented, the visibility that F1 Academy receives through partnerships, social media presence, and, of course, racing at such high-traffic tracks is key to developing a racing career as a young driver. The 2026 calendar reflects that exact sentiment.
